Biden is STILL COVID positive on the SEVENTH day of latest virus battle

President Joe Biden tested positive again on Friday as his rebound case of covid continues and he is in isolation for the seventh day.

Biden, 79, “continues to feel good,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, his personal physician.

“His cough has almost completely disappeared,” O’Connor noted in an update on the president’s condition.

Biden appeared via zoom at events this week, including on Wednesday when he attended the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, and, on Thursday, when he held a virtual event. with business leaders and union leaders.

He also delivered an evening speech from the White House residence to announce that a US attack had knocked out Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He has shown minor signs that he is ready to leave the second floor residence of the White House, where he has lived with his dog Commander while he recovers. First lady Jill Biden is in Delaware.

“I wish I was with you in person, honestly,” Biden said during a virtual meeting at the White House on Wednesday. “But I’ll get there.”

But the White House seems to have been planning to host personal events soon.

The White House announced Friday that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kentucky on Monday to assess storm damage.

Biden will sign the PACT Act of 2022 in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, the White House announced earlier this week.

The legislation, which expands health care for military veterans exposed to toxic burns, passed the Senate by an overwhelming 86 to 11 vote on Tuesday night. The Chamber is already working on it.

And on Tuesday he will sign the CHIPS legislation.

Biden first tested positive for Covid on July 21 and experienced mild symptoms.

He tested negative on July 27 and returned to work in the West Wing, wearing a face mask.

He tested positive again on July 30 with a rebound case of Covid and has been in isolation ever since.

He last saw First Lady Jill Biden on July 20 and spent a lot of time with the couple’s canine commander while working from his upstairs office.

Biden took Paxlovid during his battle with covid, and a small percentage of patients taking the antiviral drug have a rebound case of the virus.