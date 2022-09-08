Biden is now BEATING Trump in a hypothetical rematch by the widest margin in six months: Poll

<!–

In a general showdown between President Joe Biden, 79, and his predecessor Donald Trump, 76, the incumbent Democrat would prevail, a new poll shows.

This marks the first time a Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Biden beat 6 percent or more against Trump in six months — as the spring and summer saw a months-long economic decline with record high gas prices, record inflation and the country plunged into a recession with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

Of the 1,634 respondents, 1,247 are registered voters and would be eligible to vote in a presidential election if it were held today, according to the new poll released Tuesday.

Of that voter base, 48 percent of respondents said they would vote for Biden, while 42 percent said they would cast their vote for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match-up between the two.

Ten percent of registered voters say they are currently unsure who they would vote for.

The same poll conducted in March found that 47 percent of registered voters preferred Biden over the 39 percent who preferred Trump — an 8 percent margin.

Meanwhile, when all respondents are taken into account, the margin shrinks to just three percent, with 43 percent saying they would vote for Biden and 40 percent on the 45th U.S. president to run for a second non-consecutive term in the White House. to get home.

Taking into account the estimated margin of error of 2.6 percent, Biden overtakes Trump by only 0.4 percent among American adults.

Of all respondents, more than a fifth – 17 percent – ​​say they don’t know who they would vote for if given the choice between Trump and Biden.

The poll was held from September 2 to 6.

Trump has not yet announced an official run for the White House in 2024, but has repeatedly suggested another bid and said at rallies that his supporters will be happy with his decision.

The former president has claimed he cannot announce his candidacy yet due to voter financing legislation.

Biden and his team have insisted he plans to run for a second term, despite speculation he could be replaced by a younger, more popular Democrat in 2024.