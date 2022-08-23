Biden is ‘leaning towards wiping $10,000 in student loans from Americans making less than $125,000’

Joe Biden could make an announcement as early as Wednesday about potentially canceling $10,000 in federal student loans for any borrower making less than $125,000 a year.

The imminent potential announcement comes as borrowers’ nail-biting continues with the fast-approaching August 31 deadline for the loan moratorium.

People familiar with discussions told Bloomberg that some low-income borrowers who received Pell grants could also receive a higher amount of debt forgiveness.

A new analysis released Tuesday from the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that debt forgiveness for student loans could cost this income group between $300 and $980 billion over 10 years.

It also notes that the bulk of the support would go to borrowers who are among the 60 percent of earners.

Larry Summers, who served as top economic adviser under Obama, warned the Biden administration about “unreasonably generous” student grants and predicted it would further increase inflation.

He also said the “worst idea” would be to continue the current moratorium on student loan payments, which expires next week.

While the final details of an impending announcement about the future of student loan forgiveness are still being worked out, President Biden’s White House has been signaling the possible cancellation of a certain amount for each individual borrower for months.

Beyond the basic $10,000 forgiveness per borrower who meets a specific income threshold, sources claim the administration is also considering the possibility of additional forgiveness for specific populations.

Education Minister Miguel Cardona also said on Sunday that word will be released next week on the future of the student loan moratorium.

Borrowers are still waiting on whether President Joe Biden will extend the moratorium on loan repayment for a fifth time as the August 31 deadline approaches

The administration is expected to extend the moratorium for a fifth time, after student loans first went into limbo amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those who had outstanding federal student loans had not made monthly payments for nearly two-and-a-half years and also saw their interest rate hike postponed during the public health emergency, which also saw the onset of mass layoffs and vacation days.

Despite the labor market recovering, the US continues to experience a series of economic crises, including record high gas prices, inflation and a traditionally defined recession with two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

The Penn Wharton budget group, which is based out of the University of Pennsylvania and led by the top executive of the Treasury Department under George W. Bush, has significant influence over key lawmakers, including moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

Their analysis on Tuesday estimated that between 69 and 73 percent of student debt forgiveness would actually go to households in the top 60 percent of the U.S. income distribution with the plan to forgive $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000. .

Progressives, however, find the $10,000 forgiveness plan weak — and demand that Biden cancel all federal student loan debt, despite signals from the government that he is against going that far

Education Secretary Cardona said on Sunday that borrowers should hear from the administration in the “next week or so” whether the moratorium on student loans will be extended again.

“We know August 31 is a date that many people are waiting to hear from,” Cardona told NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd.

“We talk about this every day,” he assured. “And I can tell you the Americans will hear about it in a week or so.”

Todd asked, “Is it fair to say it won’t be anything?”

“Well, I have no news to report today,” the secretary said. “But I will tell you that the American people will hear from us directly because we recognize that this is an important issue across the country.”

Following Cardona’s comments, Larry Summers tweeted, “I hope the government doesn’t contribute to inflation macroeconomically by offering unreasonably generous student loan relief, or microeconomically by encouraging tuition increases.”

“The worst idea would be a continuation of the current moratorium that benefits high-paying surgeons, lawyers and investment bankers, among others,” added the Clinton-era Secretary of the Treasury and the Obama-era director of the National Economic Council.

“Every dollar spent on student loan relief is a dollar that could have gone to support those who don’t get the chance to go to college,” Summers wrote on Twitter.

Student loan debt relief is expenditure that increases demand and increases inflation. It consumes resources that could be better used to help those who, for whatever reason, have no chance of going to college. It will also be inflationary by increasing tuition fees.’