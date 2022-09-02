Biden is in damage control less after demonizing half of America’s voters: JONATHAN BRONITSKY 

dr. Jonathan Bronitsky served as chief speechwriter to U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr and senior adviser to the United States Department of Justice

Less than 24 hours after delivering the darkest, most poisonous presidential speech of modern times, the Commander in Chief is trying to trick America into believing he didn’t say what he just heard him say.

“Come on, look guys, I don’t consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country,” he told reporters on Friday. “When people voted for Donald Trump—and now support him—they didn’t vote for the attack on the Capitol. They did not vote to overrule the elections. They went for a philosophy that he put forward.’

Let’s roll back the tape.

Here’s what the president claimed Thursday night outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, transforming the White House team into a scene straight out of inn – complete with blood red uplighting and shadow figures in the background.

The backdrop of the stage resembled Satan’s demonic spawn pool more than our republic’s patriotic birthplace.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

He continued, “MAGA troops are determined to bring this country back — back to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to birth control, no right to marry those you love.”

Biden was not referring to a narrow section of the Republican Party. He clearly referred to — and slandered — much of the country that believes in the sanctity of life and steadfastly honors the traditional morality that has made America exceptional.

This was not a slip of the tongue.

Biden read prepared numbers, approved at multiple levels, that perfectly reflected his administration’s rhetoric.

Consider what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said from the podium of the White House briefing room earlier this week.

“The MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party,” she said. “That is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights … this is the most active base of the Republican Party.”

Last week, during a speech at a private Democratic fundraiser, Biden was unequivocal: ‘It’s not alone’ [Donald] Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies it – I’m going to say something – it’s like semi-fascism.”

In January, while trying to cram a doomed so-called voting rights bill through Congress, Biden acknowledged that Republicans opposed to the massive federal takeover of the electoral system were akin to segregationists and the Confederacy.

“So I ask every elected official in America, how do you want to be remembered?” he roared on stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium. “Would you like to side with Dr. King or George Wallace standing? Do you want to side with John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to side with Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?’

In Philadelphia, however, Biden did not demonize elected officials. He aimed his arrows at ordinary citizens.

Again, this was not an example of saying the silent part out loud. What we are currently seeing is a desperate – and what will eventually prove – a futile attempt at harm reduction.

Biden spat out what his few supporters craved: a partisan inaugural address intended to stir emotions ahead of the midterm elections.

If the speech had instead been produced as a movie, it would have been rated PG-13 for language “beyond polite conversation.” ‘Fury.’ ‘Chaos.’ “Bloodbath.” ‘Despair.’ ‘Fear.’ ‘Political violence.’ “Current danger.” “The shadow of lies.” “Dag to the throat of our democracy.”

All of this was a far cry from the carefully dissected distinction the president is trying to claim today. And now he — or anyone else in 1600 Pennsylvania — deeply regrets the prime-time appearance.

The left foams at the mouth that Trump was divisive and claims Biden is the antithesis of the former president.

To paraphrase Biden himself, “Come on, guys.”

Can anyone who identifies as liberal or progressive insist that last night’s speech was anything but a political hit? Or that it will close one of the country’s many dividing lines?

On Thursday night in particular, Biden claimed that “MAGA Republicans” — clearly meaning anyone who previously or still supports the former duly elected commander in chief — are responsible for the “attack on American democracy.”

Such bold and compelling language makes Biden — or whoever wrote his speech — convinced that his opponents are a significant part of the conservative movement.

If last night’s 24-minute speech was judged nothing more than a stupid speech, it probably would have worked, at least for the small number of people who bothered to transition from the opening of the college football season.

As a speech to the nation as a whole intended to bridge divisions and save democracy, it was a catastrophe the size of Kabul.

And there is no going back.