Biden is feeling ‘much, much better’ after COVID diagnosis: White House COVID doctor Ashish Jha says

President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after his COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week, Ashish Jha, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday morning.

“I checked in with his team late last night,” Jha told CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brenna. “He felt good. He had a good day yesterday.’

“He has a viral syndrome, that is, an upper respiratory tract infection, and he is doing fine,” he added of the president’s symptoms.

“So we didn’t get any updates this morning, but last night he felt much, much better,” Jha said.

Biden received his positive diagnosis during a routine COVID test conducted on Thursday.

White House COVID coordinator Ashish Jha said on Sunday morning President Biden is feeling “much, much better” from Saturday night after his positive coroan virus diagnosis on Thursday

When news of his diagnosis was announced, the president said he was fine and working from isolation in the White House.

Jha said the rise of the BA.5 variant, which Biden has, leads to more need for continued indoor masking.

“Masks work, right?” he said. “They’re obviously slowing down the transmission. So in high-transmission areas, I think it’s very sensible for people to wear masks indoors, especially if they’re in crowded, poorly ventilated areas.”

The doctor said 80 percent of current COVID infections in the US are this BA. 5 variant.

‘Thank God our vaccines and therapies work well against’ [this variant]That’s why I think the president is doing well,” he said on Sunday.

Jha promised the White House would continue to provide updates on the president’s condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economics team at the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington on Friday, July 22, 2022, as he remained isolated after his COVID diagnosis

“We think it’s very important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them are getting in the way of his ability to perform his duties, we will disclose that to the American people early and often.” But I suspect this will be a course of COVID that we’ve seen in many Americans who have been fully vaccinated, given a double boost and treated with those tools in hand,” Jha added.

“The president is doing well and we assume he will continue to do so.”