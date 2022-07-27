Biden Is Facing Crisis After Crisis. But Are They Emergencies?
WASHINGTON — What exactly counts as a national emergency at a time of political and economic turmoil?
President Biden has declared one for Covid, for solar panels and for Russian oil, but not yet for monkey pox. He has been hesitant to call the climate crisis an emergency, concluding that it would mostly be meaningless for reproductive rights. He agreed with his predecessor that opioid addiction was worthy of the predicate, but ended the former president’s state of emergency to fund a border wall.
The power to declare emergencies is one of the few presidential powers that can be exercised without much oversight from Congress or the courts, allowing the nation’s leader to respond quickly to a crisis by enlisting special authorities or allocating federal funds. unlock.
But Mr. Biden faces an increasing number of demands — often from his own allies — for statements on a wide variety of topics, including issues like climate and abortion that dominate American culture. According to the Washington advocacy community, the United States should be in a permanent state of emergency.
That sense of urgency has clashed head-on with a president who has shown little inclination to apply the label quickly, wary of being accused of exaggerating the executive’s reach or causing lengthy legal challenges.
Mr. Biden took office, promising to be the opposite of former President Donald J. Trump. He would be deliberative, he said, and would not declare emergencies just to bolster his executive power to act without Congressional approval.
On January 20, 2021, his first day in office, Mr. Biden revoked Proclamation 9844, the emergency declaration Mr. Trump had used to transfer money from the Department of Defense and other federal agencies so he could fund what he called his own name. mentioned. “big, beautiful wall” along the border with Mexico.
“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency on our southern border was unjustified,” Mr Biden wrote. “It will be my administration’s policy that no more US tax dollars are used to build a border wall.”
But while many Democrats have welcomed the president’s move to end the border wall emergency, just as many have expressed frustration at Mr. Biden’s unwillingness to use similar rhetoric on the issues that matter to them. including the climate crisis.
On Wednesday, four Democratic lawmakers and a half-dozen climate activists will join a chorus of others who have demanded that Mr. Biden declare a climate emergency after the president’s ambitious legislation to tackle global warming fell apart in Congress. . The best way to cope with “Big Oil,” they said in a press release: Call it an emergency.
What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus?
What is monkey pox? Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox, but the symptoms are less severe. It was discovered in 1958, after outbreaks occurred in monkeys kept for research. The virus was mainly found in parts of Central and West Africa, but in recent weeks it has spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people, mostly men who have sex with men. On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
“As the country faces ongoing and record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods, declaring a climate emergency would be necessary.” unlock a series of executive authorities that could have a major impact on reducing emissions and protecting communities from the effects of fossil fuel development and climate disasters,” the lawmakers wrote.
Proponents argue that declaring a state of emergency would give Mr Biden more power to deliver on his pledge to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. gas drilling and, among other things, limit the export of fossil fuels from the US.
The president has been hesitant to take their advice, although Karine Jean-Pierre, his press secretary, says the idea is still “on the table”. In Massachusetts last week, he said, “This is an emergency, an emergency, and I’ll look at it that way.” But instead of declaring one officially, Mr. Biden said he would spend $2.3 billion to improve the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The president has also opposed calls by abortion rights advocates to declare a public health emergency in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters say this would demonstrate the president’s commitment to finding ways to restore protections to women who wish to have an abortion.
But Mr Biden and his staff were lukewarm at the idea.
“It doesn’t free up a lot of resources,” Jen Klein, the co-chair of the White House’s Gender Policy Council, told reporters. “It’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money in it — there’s tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a good option to me. And it doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority either.”
Those explanations have done little to quell frustration among leaders of groups fighting abortion bans in more than a dozen states across the country. They argue that an emergency declaration would set a different tone, regardless of its legal impact.
But Mr Biden has made it clear that he will not be rushed – in an emergency.
This week, government officials acknowledged that the president is considering declaring the spread of monkeypox virus a public health emergency. dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, declared a global health emergency over monkey pox on Saturday. Officials said an announcement could be coming soon.
“In the U.S. right now, we look at a public health emergency as something that could deliver — could evoke — HHS, but it really depends on what that allows us to do,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid Response Coordinator, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The White House is also considering appointing a monkeypox coordinator, as it has done for the response to the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said. And the administration has told Congress it may need as much as $7 billion to fight the disease, the official said.
More than 3,000 Americans were infected with monkey pox on Wednesday, according to health officials.
Mr Biden has agreed to declare an emergency in some cases, using authorities designed to temporarily increase the power of the government to respond to urgent problems.
One set of laws empowers the government to declare public health emergencies to address threats that could make Americans sick. That allows the government to restrict access to the United States and authorize the release of federal stockpile funds to treat the spread of disease.
A separate measure, the National Emergencies Act of 1976, authorizes the president to declare an emergency to temporarily assume a wide range of powers, including the ability to order military construction projects, impose sanctions, export block and more.
Presidents have traditionally restricted the use of emergency declarations. Critics argue that using it too often is an inappropriate way to expand the presidency’s powers.
Like Mr Trump, the current president has declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national emergency. He has extended longstanding emergency declarations for the opioid crisis, the global illicit drug trade, the human rights crisis in Ethiopia and the situation in Burma. His response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine includes several declarations of national emergency.
And last month, Mr. Biden stated that rising electricity demand and the potential shortage of energy resources required a national emergency declaration to allow duty-free imports of solar cells from parts of Southeast Asia.
The statement paved the way for smooth processing of solar cells or modules imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, said Gina Raimondo, the trade minister.
However, it probably has done little to stem the demand for more emergency declarations.