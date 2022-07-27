Biden Is Facing Crisis After Crisis. But Are They Emergencies?

On Wednesday, four Democratic lawmakers and a half-dozen climate activists will join a chorus of others who have demanded that Mr. Biden declare a climate emergency after the president’s ambitious legislation to tackle global warming fell apart in Congress. . The best way to cope with “Big Oil,” they said in a press release: Call it an emergency.

“As the country faces ongoing and record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods, declaring a climate emergency would be necessary.” unlock a series of executive authorities that could have a major impact on reducing emissions and protecting communities from the effects of fossil fuel development and climate disasters,” the lawmakers wrote.

Proponents argue that declaring a state of emergency would give Mr Biden more power to deliver on his pledge to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. gas drilling and, among other things, limit the export of fossil fuels from the US.

The president has been hesitant to take their advice, although Karine Jean-Pierre, his press secretary, says the idea is still “on the table”. In Massachusetts last week, he said, “This is an emergency, an emergency, and I’ll look at it that way.” But instead of declaring one officially, Mr. Biden said he would spend $2.3 billion to improve the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president has also opposed calls by abortion rights advocates to declare a public health emergency in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. Supporters say this would demonstrate the president’s commitment to finding ways to restore protections to women who wish to have an abortion.

But Mr Biden and his staff were lukewarm at the idea.

“It doesn’t free up a lot of resources,” Jen Klein, the co-chair of the White House’s Gender Policy Council, told reporters. “It’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money in it — there’s tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a good option to me. And it doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority either.”