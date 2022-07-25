Biden is considering naming a monkeypox coordinator

President Joe Biden plans to appoint a monkeypox coordinator as the number of pimples in the United States reached 2,891 and the first two cases in children were confirmed Friday.

The White House is about to nominate someone to the position, the… Washington Post reported, as concerns about the disease increase.

The news comes as White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, Monday outlined new steps the administration is taking to fight the disease, including increasing vaccine production and distribution, expanding access to testing, expanding access to treatments and expanding its reach to the communities most affected by the virus.

“We are determined not only to remain aggressive, but to step up our response to this virus and protect communities in the United States most affected by monkeypox,” Jha said.

Managing the response has brought in Chief of Staff Ron Klain — who coordinated the Ebola response during the Obama administration — along with Jha, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and dozens of other officials.

The government is considering people with expertise in epidemic response and government operations for the coordinating task, the paper reported.

The Biden administration revealed last week that it is considering declaring the outbreak a public health emergency after the World Health Organization said on Thursday the virus has become a global problem.

Nearly 70 countries have reported monkeypox outbreaks, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 16,600.

While those most susceptible to men identifying as gay or bisexual — about 99% of current cases involve men who have sex with men — the diagnosis of two pediatric patients this week raised concerns that the virus may also affects other populations , MSN reported.

There is growing concern that monkeypox could spread to other groups — including children, older adults and pregnant women — who are more vulnerable to the disease.

It does not require gender transmission and can be spread through physical contact, such as touching others or a hug.

“We are looking at ways to improve response by declaring a public health emergency,” Jha said on Friday.

That announcement would come from the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Jha said.

In US cases, New York tops the list with 830 reported cases, followed by California with 356 cases. West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota had only one reported case.

The US currently has 1.7 million doses available through the Strategic National Stockpile, but doctors are reported to have had trouble actually getting the drugs to patients.

The monkey virus is not related to chickenpox, but its symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, though milder, the report said. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, and back pain. Swollen lymph nodes are also part of the virus, as are swelling and shivering and exhaustion.

A blister-like rash may develop that may also look like pimples that may appear on the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, anus, and other parts of the body.

The rash goes through several stages before it heals completely. Those who experience monkey pox may get the rash first, followed by other symptoms, as others may get the rash.

The illness usually lasts up to two to four weeks.