Biden is considering extending the student loan payment freeze and forgiving $10,000 per borrower

President Biden is considering renewing a Covid-19-induced pause on student loan payments and the federal government has in recent weeks told the student loan manager not to contact borrowers about a month before the moratorium deadline. making payments again.

The president is also still considering forgiving up to $10,000 in student loans per borrower.

The current moratorium is expected to expire on August 31, and Biden could extend it until late 2022 or next summer as the president seeks to appeal to young voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Debt cancellation may follow the extension, although the president has not yet made a final decision, he said Bloomberg. Biden is under intense pressure from progressives to forgive as much as $50,000 in student debt and it’s unclear whether forgiving $10,000 will soften their cries.

“Today is a good day to cancel student debt,” Deputy Ilhan Omar wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Critics have said that forgiving student loans would disproportionately benefit the wealthy, which is why the Biden administration plans to qualify for anywhere between a $125,000 and $150,000 salary.

Biden has nearly made three decisions in recent months about canceling student loans, but has pulled out each time, a Democrat near the White House told Bloomberg. At a time of 9.1 percent 40 years of high inflation, aides worry about giving Republicans another chance to say they are adding fuel to the fire.

But the Department of Education has told the student loan administrator not to give borrowers the required advance notice that their payments will begin before the Aug. 31 moratorium deadline, Scott Buchanan, the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, told the Wall Street Journal. “Maybe the department expects the White House to rear its head again.”

Biden told reporters last week that another extension was indeed on the table.

Federal student loans have not been required for over two years, first suspended in March 2020. The freeze has since been extended six times, twice under former President Trump and four times under Biden.

And while Biden hasn’t reached a decision on a mass student loan forgiveness plan, his education department has implemented smaller plans to forgive the debts of those ripped off by schools or borrowers and those who work in public service. So far, about $26 billion has been forgiven under Biden from hundreds of thousands of borrowers.