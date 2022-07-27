Biden Insists There’s No Recession as He Confronts Latest Economic Risk
After a virtual meeting with tech manufacturing executives on Monday, President Biden was asked about his latest economic headache: How concerned should Americans be that the country is in a recession?
“We’re not going to be in a recession,” he replied.
The president’s aides have spent much of the past few days making that matter public, ahead of critical economic data released Thursday that could signal, at least informally, the start of a recession by a recession. common shorthand definition.
It’s the latest chapter in a challenge Biden has faced since taking office: trying, largely unsuccessfully, to convince Americans that the economic recovery is stronger than people think.
After more than a year of efforts to allay consumer concerns about rising inflation, officials from the Biden administration have embarked on an ongoing public campaign to allay fears the country’s economy may return to recession. has arrived. Civil servants have relied heavily on the strength of the labor market, often referring to the criteria used by the Economic Inquiry Commission that formally explains when recessions start and end.
The campaign has been complicated by the Federal Reserve, which has tried to slow the economy by controlling inflation. On Wednesday, the Fed was expected to hike rates again massively, likely raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and increasing the likelihood of a policy-induced downturn later this year.
The government’s arguments that the country was not currently in a recession were supported by some economic indicators, by many forecasters, and by the technical definitions of what constitutes a recession used by the National Bureau of Economic Research’s business dating commission.
“Consumer spending remains solid, household balance sheets remain in good shape,” Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said at a White House briefing Tuesday. The full scope of the economic data, he said, was “not consistent with a recession”.
But the fact that Mr. Biden and his associates have spent so much time fighting off rumors of a recession shows how gloomy Americans have become about the economy and why it has been so difficult for the government to change its mind.
To paraphrase an old political saying, if you explain how recession calls are made, you lose.
Mr. Biden has spent more than a year trying to convince Americans that the economy is strong and that inflation, which has reached its fastest pace in 40 years, will decrease. He highlighted rapid job creation and a falling unemployment rate, noting Monday that it had fallen to 3.6 percent.
Key themes of the 2022 midterm elections so far
The status of the midterm exams. We’re now halfway through the first season of this year’s high school, and the results are starting to spark some key ideas and questions. Here’s a look at what we’ve learned so far:
Americans didn’t buy it. Consumer confidence has fallen as the prices of food, gasoline and others rose. Voter dissatisfaction with Mr. Biden’s economic stewardship has increased, as has attacks from Republicans, who have blamed the president’s policies for fueling inflation and eroding Americans’ purchasing power, just months ago. for the midterm elections that will determine whether the Democrats continue to control Congress.
About half of respondents in a June survey of Americans nationwide conducted for The New York Times by the online research platform Momentary said they believed the economy was already in a recession or depression. Another quarter said the economy was ‘going to a standstill’. Republican respondents were more pessimistic than Democrats, reflecting an ongoing partisan division in views on economic performance depending on who occupies the White House.
But more than half of independent voters said the country’s economy was in a depression or recession, as were a third of Democrats.
Government officials often acknowledge the pressure Americans have felt from rising prices, which have caused typical workers’ wages to fall after adjusting for inflation. They have also expressed frustration that Biden had not been given more credit for a rapid job recovery after inheriting an economy that had just begun to climb out of the steep and rapid 2020 pandemic recession.
Officials have pointed to continued strong job growth as proof that the US was not in a downturn, along with an unemployment rate nearly 50 years old, noting that gas prices have now fallen for six straight weeks.
Still, the Biden administration’s insistence that the country is not in a recession may draw more attention to the dark possibilities currently hanging over the economy than the White House would otherwise like to see. Fox and CNN set records this week for on-air mentions of the word “recession” in the Biden presidency, and CNBC came close, too. All told, those three cable networks have reported more “recession” this month than any month except one, data collected by the GDLT project.
And officials were well aware that the U.S. economy could soon encounter a commonly used abbreviation for recession, as the Commerce Department reported Thursday that the economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter this spring.
That definition is easy to understand and widely used: a recession, it is said, is caused when the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters. In the first quarter of this year, the US economy shrank by 1.6 percent. Many forecasters expected Thursday’s gross domestic product report to show further contraction in the second quarter, although some predicted slightly positive growth instead.
Global trends have not helped the White House defend its case. A dismal forecast from the International Monetary Fund released Tuesday said some indicators suggested the United States was already in a “technical” recession, which the IMF defines in short – two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Forecasters warned of slowing growth in the Americas, Europe and China, raising the likelihood of a global downturn.
The administration has tried to clarify that the definition of a shorthand recession does not fit the strange circumstances of the pandemic recovery in the US, especially given the strong labor market. “Both official assessments of recessions and economists’ assessments of economic activity are based on a holistic view of the data — including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production and incomes,” members of the White House Council of Economic Advisers wrote last week.
Officials of the Ministry of Finance wrote this week that “considerable evidence suggests that the economy is not currently in a recession.” They pointed to a difference in the measure of economic growth by gross domestic product, which measures the value of goods and services produced in the economy, and an alternative measure, gross domestic income, which adds up wages, profits and investment. Gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter of the year, while gross domestic income increased.
In some ways, it was not necessary – or able – to resolve the question quickly. The Commerce Department will revise its second-quarter growth estimate at least twice after its first reading on Thursday, and it could revise its first-quarter estimate in an annual update later this year. All those revisions could push the country in or out of the shorthand recession criteria multiple times. A few tenths of a percentage point on an economic growth measurement could tip the scales anyway, but Americans would be hard-pressed to notice a difference in their daily lives.
Yet the distinction is important both politically and practically. Rising economic pessimism has undermined Mr Biden’s approval ratings and contributed to Democrats’ fears of losing at least one chamber of Congress in the midterm elections. Worrying about the economy slipping into recession could cause consumers to cut back on spending or employers to cut back on workforces. Just this week, Walmart lowered its earnings forecasts, reporting that high prices were impacting consumer choices at its stores.
Attempting to spark economic optimism on Tuesday, Mr Biden appeared virtually with executives from a… Korean company, SK Group, to announce $22 billion in new investment in the United States. Mr Biden said the investments are “further proof that America is open for business”.
Perhaps the greatest political danger for Mr. Biden is that he will eventually be right about the possibility of a recession at the moment, but be wrong. Even if the economy grew in the second quarter, it could slide into recession this summer or just before the midterms, especially if global oil prices rise again, development administration officials tried to avoid.
The IMF warned Tuesday that risks to the global economy were “overwhelmingly downward”. It lowered its growth forecasts in the United States, forecasting just 0.6 percent annual growth for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Such a slowdown, IMF officials wrote, “will make it increasingly difficult to avoid a recession” — however you define the term.
Ben Casselman reporting contributed.