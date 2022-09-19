Biden insists son Hunter has NOT caused any conflicts for the US with his foreign business deals

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden defended his scandal-plagued adult son Hunter and praised him for overcoming his drug addiction in an interview that aired Sunday night.

The president urged 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that his son’s foreign business dealings did not conflict with Biden’s previous position as vice president under Barack Obama.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business relations were the subject of a federal tax fraud investigation that flared up earlier this year.

“I love my son, number one,” Biden said when asked whether Hunter Biden’s work or past drug struggles could pose a risk on the 2024 campaign path.

The president continued, “He fought an addiction problem and he overcame it, he wrote about it.”

“And no, there is nothing at all that I have observed that would affect me or the United States in relation to my son Hunter.”

Hunter Biden had previously acknowledged the federal investigation into his taxes, which CNN reported in July heated.

President Joe Biden was asked during a lengthy interview on 60 Minutes whether his son Hunter Biden could be a political liability if the president hits the 2024 campaign trail.

Sources told the outlet that prosecutors were considering whether to charge charges, but were also wary of Justice Department guidelines advising not to bring potentially politically charged cases to the fore so close to an election.

Senate Republicans sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday requesting that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who oversees the Hunter probe, be granted protection as special counsel.

“Since the investigation involves the president’s son, we believe it is important to provide US Attorney Weiss with special counsel powers and protections so that he can investigate an appropriate scope of possible criminal conduct, the appearance of impropriety.” and provide additional assurances to the American people that Hunter Biden’s investigation is free from political influence,” the letter said.

It is led by Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, as well as 30 of their colleagues.

There appear to be no charges filed against Hunter Biden or anyone else in the investigation at this time.

Hunter Biden has previously admitted his finances are being investigated by the federal government

A separate investigation by congressional Republicans in 2020 looked specifically at Hunter Biden’s work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, while his father as vice president helped lead policy initiatives between Washington and Kiev.

That investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of the president, but did suggest that his son was trying to use his father’s status for further professional success.

Hunter Biden had the potential to have a seismic impact on the 2020 election when the New York Post first reported on the contents of a laptop’s hard drive that belonged to the 52-year-old.

Aside from lewd depictions of sex acts and drug use, the laptop also revealed a series of emails showing Hunter Biden trying to coordinate meetings with his father and his business associates — though it’s not clear how many of those have come to fruition.

But the coverage never caught on with the mainstream media at the time, many of which cited the dubious origin of the explosive information. Some major outlets claimed they were not given independent access to the hard drive.