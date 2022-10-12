Biden, in Colorado, designates first new national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated his administration’s first national monument at Camp Hale, a World War II training site in the state, as he called for protecting “treasured countries” that tell America’s story.

The announcement at Camp Hale is a boost for Colorado high-ranking Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who has campaigned for the nomination for years and is running for re-election in November. The site is an alpine training site where American soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II.

Many troops who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state’s lucrative ski industry. While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites that have been designated as national monuments by other presidents.

“If you think about Colorado’s natural beauty and our nation’s history, you’ll find it here,” Biden said.

The Biden administration also announced Wednesday that it is halting new mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of public land in the Thompson Divide, a natural gas-rich area not far from Camp Hale. The move is separate from the monument designation.

Citing the need to protect wildlife, the Interior Ministry said it is initiating a review of a proposed 20-year withdrawal from the area from new leases. Pre-existing natural gas leases representing less than 1% of active federal leases in Colorado are unaffected.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose western Colorado district is home to the new restrictions, denounced the move as a “land grab” that would prevent domestic energy production. Meanwhile, Joe O’Dea, Bennet’s Republican challenger, called Biden’s monument designation a stunt and a “force majeure.”

The president’s stop in Colorado on Wednesday is part of a three-state swing out of the west this week. Later Wednesday, Biden will head to California, where he will hold a few events promoting two of his most important legislative successes and headlined a fundraiser for the House Democrats campaign arm.

Finally, Biden stops in Oregon, where Democrats’ hold on the governor’s mansion in Salem is threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has received double-digit support in the polls, providing an opening for a Republican to win the November race outright. Early voting begins next week in Oregon and Colorado and is already underway in California.

In particular, he steers clear of states where his presence could harm Democrats; on this trip, he skips Nevada and Arizona, where incumbent Democratic senators are battling tough reelection bids.

Democratic candidates are also much more likely to appear with Biden if it’s an official White House event that highlights their achievements, such as the groundbreaking for a computer chip facility in suburban Ohio that was greatly aided by the law supporting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

That was the approach in Colorado, where Bennet stood next to Biden to promote the nomination.

“You have excellent taste, Mr. President, for your administration’s first designation as a national monument,” Bennet said Wednesday. “Your appointment means more Americans will appreciate the extraordinary history of this place — a history that stretches back to when Colorado was a state.”

Meanwhile, Bennet’s opponent, Republican Joe O’Dea, dismissed Biden’s visit as “a political stunt.”

“It doesn’t change our economy. It doesn’t change the price of gas,” O’Dea said in an interview with the Camp Hale designation. He added that while “Camp Hale is a special place,” its preservation should have come through Congress. O’Dea called Biden’s unilateral action a “force majeure.”

O’Dea, a businessman with a moderate profile, has made a competitive bid against Bennet, who has served in the Senate since 2009. National Republicans think he’s one of the party’s top recruits this cycle.

Still, the race remains a bit of a reach for Republicans, who see better offensive opportunities in states like Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. Still, the Senate leadership fund, the main super-PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate, made its first investment of the cycle in Colorado last week by sending $1.25 million to O’Dea’s super PAC.

Kim reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi, Jesse Bedayn and James Anderson in Denver contributed to this report.

