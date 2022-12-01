Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law

During a visit to Washington, the French president says new US law causes trade tensions and “lack of a level playing field”.

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have pledged to continue working on shared commitments – namely supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion – while the two leaders hold talks in Washington.

“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values ​​and universal human rights, which are at the heart of both our nations,” Biden said at an official ceremony outside the White House on Thursday.

Macron was equally emphatic in describing the strength of the relationship between the US and France, citing the historic moments that brought the two nations together, including the US intervention in World War II to liberate France from Nazi Germany.

“Our two nations are sisters in the fight for freedom,” the French president said before referring to the war in Ukraine.

“We have a duty to this shared history as war returns to European soil following the Russian aggression against Ukraine. And in light of the many crises facing our nations and our societies, we must once again become brothers in arms,” ​​Macron added.

Biden will honor Macron later Thursday with the first state dinner of his presidency.

First, the two leaders will hold talks in the Oval Office that officials from both countries said would largely focus on efforts to remain united in response to the war in Ukraine and pursue a coordinated approach to China.

But ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Macron said he and other European leaders remained deeply concerned about Biden’s signature climate bill, which favors US-made technology, including electric vehicles.

The French president criticized the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, saying the US incentives harmed European companies by giving an unfair advantage to their US competitors.

Macron said that while Washington and Paris “worked closely together” on geopolitics and opposed Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, the provisions of the law and other US laws affecting international trade were not coordinated with Europe.

“They just create the absence of a level playing field,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America earlier on Thursday.

Macron had emphasized a similar message in a speech at the French embassy on Wednesday, saying “the choices that have been made … are choices that will fragment the West”.

German economy minister Robert Habeck also said on Wednesday that Europe is against US subsidies.

“I believe this view is largely shared by the countries committed to a multilateral trade order,” Habeck told reporters in Berlin. “The Americans know that we see it that way and the European Commission will have told them that too.”

Macron’s visit to Washington came a year after the US, UK and Australia vexed France by signing an agreement that would see Washington and London supply nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra.

The trilateral pact, known as AUKUS, caused Australia to scrap a deal for conventional French submarines.