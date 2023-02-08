Biden heads to Wisconsin for post-State of the Union swing state tour

President Joe Biden kicked off his post-State of the Union tour of swing states on Wednesday, greeting staff and supporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One for its trip to Wisconsin.

Biden is on his way to Deforest, just outside Madison, to visit a Laborers’ International Union of North America training center after devoting much of his State of the Union address to kitchen table issues.

In the 2020 election, Biden returned Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column, winning the state by approximately 20,600 votes.

Next, Biden will travel to Tampa, Florida on Thursday — a swing state that has been extraordinarily out of reach for Democrats in recent years.

In Tampa, the president is expected to talk about his plan to keep Social Security and Medicare, issues Tuesday night that created the most interactive State of the Union moment.

The president claimed that “instead of letting the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans … some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to go away.”

That remark elicited boos and cries of “liar” from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Anyone who doubts it, come to my office, I’ll give you a copy — I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” Biden said to sustained jeers.

He added, “I enjoy conversion.”

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you — I don’t even think it’s a significant one — but it’s being suggested by an individual, I’m not naming them, but it’s being suggested by some of you,” Biden continued.

Like the yelling and screaming.

“The idea is we won’t be, we won’t be moved to be threatened with debt default if we don’t respond,” Biden said, to the applause of his Democratic colleagues.

Rep. Marjorie Greene gave a thumbs down to President Joe Biden after he claimed Republicans wanted to ‘interrupt’ Medicare and Social Security

“So folks, as we all seem to agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books,” he said.

He then asked members of Congress to “stand up for seniors,” to mobilize both Democrats and Republicans.

While Biden heads out on Wednesday and Thursday, first lady Jill Biden travels to the swing state of Arizona on Sunday, first to attend the Super Bowl — to watch her beloved Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs — and then for an event in Mesa, Arizona, her office said.