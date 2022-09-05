Biden heads to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for first speech since he was branded ‘divider-in-chief’

<!–

Joe Biden will head to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday for consecutive Labor Day speeches to celebrate the “dignity of American workers.”

His visit to the two main swing states, vital to the 2022 midterms, comes after his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, where Republicans are still discredited.

The president’s first stop is in Milwaukee at the Henry Maier Festival Park — from there, Biden travels to a United Steelworkers of America Local Union post in Pittsburgh.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will join Biden for Monday’s swing.

First lady Jill, dressed in a dark green sweater and matching green skirt, accompanied her husband for his departure, and before boarding Air Force One, the two hugged and shared a kiss.

GOP lawmakers and voters are outraged after Biden’s “soul of the nation” speech Thursday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from which the president will make follow-up comments Monday.

Republicans allege that Biden labeled pro-MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy in comments widely viewed by those demographics as divisive and attacking far-right voters.

Since then, Biden has backtracked on his comments, claiming he does not believe supporters of former President Donald Trump pose a threat to democracy.

Now he will try to issue redemption notes in honor of American workers — even as the economy continues to struggle.

In the two years since Biden took office, inflation and gas prices have hit record highs and the US is now in recession, according to the classic definition of two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Despite the huge deficits, unemployment is the only figure that has improved since Biden took office – largely due to a recovery from the historically low numbers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The redemption speeches come after his “soul of the nation” remarks were labeled “divisive” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

In Wisconsin, Republican Senator Ron Johnson will face Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, the state lieutenant governor and incumbent leader in the polls, in November.

Pennsylvania is also a key race for the 2022 midterms as Republicans try to secure a majority in Congress after two years of Democratic trifecta in the House, Senate and White House.

Television doctor Mehmet Oz will face Democrat John Fetterman to compete for the Senate seat to be vacated by outgoing GOP Senator Pat Toomey. Despite Oz earning Trump’s coveted endorsement, the odds don’t look good for him in the Keystone State.

Biden’s visit to Philadelphia came Friday the day before Trump’s rally in the president’s hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are both major swing states for presidential and congressional racing.

In 2016, both states went red for Trump but turned blue in the 2020 presidential race to vote for Biden.

If the president wants to earn another term in office, he must keep Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by his side.