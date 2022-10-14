Biden heads to Oregon where Democrats risk losing the governor’s mansion for first time in 40 years

President Joe Biden heads to Oregon on Friday in what opponents say is a last-ditch effort to prevent the West Coast liberal state from electing its first Republican governor in decades.

Christine Drazan has widened her lead over her Democratic rival, according to the latest poll, as an independent candidate continues to split the left-wing vote.

Spiraling crime and homelessness in the state’s largest city, Portland, have turned the race on its head, while Drazan has also carefully avoided associating himself with Donald Trump and his allegations of voter fraud.

Her team said Biden’s appearance suggested he knew the state was about to turn red for the first time since the 1980s.

“The DC political class is in complete panic to save Tina Kotek’s failed and failed campaign,” said John Burke, Drazan’s communications director.

He said the outgoing Democratic governor was blamed for homelessness, rising crime and higher costs, and that Oregon residents were ready for change.

“They know Christine Drazan is going to win this race and they can’t do anything to prevent that,” he said.

Republican nominee Christine Drazan has moved into first place in the race to become Oregon’s next governor. Pollsters say the race is a toss-up, with an independent split of the field

A telephone poll this week of 842 voters gave Dravan a five-point lead over her rival, with a margin of error of 3.38 points.

President Joe Biden arrives in Oregon Friday night during his West Coast swing in an effort to bolster Democrat Linda Kotek’s campaign.

Analysts say Drazan is benefiting from a divided field. Independent Betsy Johnson (right), a former Democrat, gets votes from Democratic Party candidate Linda Kotek (left)

The last time a Republican claimed the governor’s mansion was in 1982.

Pollster says this year’s race is now up for grabs.

A poll published Wednesday by Clout Research, a GOP-affiliated company, reported that Drazan Kotek led 43.8 percent to 38.4 percent. Meanwhile, Betsy Johnson, an independent, has seen her support fall to 11 percent.

Analyst Jim Moore Johnson had a huge impact on the race.

She was a Democrat in the Oregon legislature for many years. Before that, she was a Republican,” he said.

“She’s given up her party registration and she’s posing as unaffiliated. And that’s why Christine Drazen the Republican has a real chance.

Drazan has also benefited from a huge donation from the richest man in the state.

Billionaire Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, was awarded $1 million last week — after giving $2 million to the independent candidate in September.

Portland is about on pace so far this year to match last year’s murder record

Homelessness has gotten so bad that tent camps have moved from downtown Portland to the surrounding suburbs, causing house prices to plummet

Enter Biden.

He is expected to appear at a grassroots event in Portland on Friday night and give a talk a day later on tackling inflation. His visits are concluded with a reception for Kotek.

Local media reported that supporters donating $6,000 can pose for a photo with the candidate and the president.

While many Democratic candidates are shying away from appearing with Biden — whose poll remains underwater — political analysts said he could give Kotek a boost in Oregon.

“The Democratic governor’s nominee needs to bring in the kind of voter who would normally vote for Joe Biden in a race like this, and boost that turnout,” Leo Bergstein, a Portland public affairs adviser, told the Associated Press.

“She’s losing too many mainstream Democrats and unaffiliated voters to feel comfortable in this race.”

But Johnson, who last year resigned from the state Senate where she had served as a Democrat for 20 years, said Biden’s visit would only highlight the party’s fading grip on power.

“I hope he comes more often so Portland will finally clean up more of the trash and tent towns Tina has created between the airport and downtown Portland,” she said.

Crime hit record highs in Portland last year in the wake of the Black Lives Matter riots, lax bail laws, general unrest caused by the pandemic and depleted police. In 2022, the numbers will match, or possibly exceed, those of last year.

Locals complain that Portland now has an abandoned downtown where rising crime rates and an epidemic of homelessness are scaring residents and visitors.