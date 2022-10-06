Biden heads to New York for two Democrats facing tough midterms

President Joe Biden will be joined by two House Democrats in tight races Thursday as he celebrates a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley.

Biden will travel to Poughkeepsie for the event, where he will be joined by New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.

The president will tour the plant, meet with workers and highlight the number of manufacturing jobs created during his tenure, which the White House describes as ‘a manufacturing boom.’

Biden has received low marks from voters for his handling of inflation and the economy, while Americans show their frustration with the high price of food, gas and housing.

During Thursday’s trip, Biden will also participate in fundraisers in New Jersey and New York

But the administration has pushed back by pointing to the high number of jobs created during Biden’s presidency.

“Under this administration, our economy has created nearly 10 million new jobs and more than 668,000 manufacturing jobs — proving that under this administration, ‘Made in America’ is no longer just a slogan. Under President Biden, we’re building an economy from the bottom up.” from the middle, where we lower costs and create good-paying jobs for our families, making it right here in America, a White House official said ahead of the trip.

IBM’s investment was prompted by the passage this summer of the $280 billion CHIPS Act, which was supposed to strengthen the US semiconductor industry and scientific research.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed into law in August, received bipartisan support.

On Tuesday, Micron Technology said it would invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in New York that is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs.

Biden has sought to take advantage of this kind of financial investment in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election, which will determine control of Congress.

Last month, he traveled to Ohio to speak at the site of Intel Corp’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant. Ohio has important House, Senate and gubernatorial races this year.

Some Democrats have kept Biden at arm’s length this election cycle. But reps. Maloney and Ryan, who are in tight races, will be by his side on Thursday.

Maloney, chairman of the Democratic congressional campaign, is running against Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th district.

Ryan is up against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the 18th District.

The two men, like many other New York members of Congress, have seen their districts redrawn in the redistricting process.

Ryan won a close special election in August to serve out the term of Democrat Antonio Delgado, who left his House seat after he was named lieutenant governor by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Ryan is running for a full term.

Maloney moved from the 18th District to the 17th after his Hudson Valley home fell within the 18th District’s boundaries in the wake of redistricting.

Hochul, who took office last year after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, will also join Biden. She looks set to win a full term in next month’s election against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

On Thursday, Biden will also hit the fundraising circuit.

He will stop in central New Jersey for a fundraiser at the home of Governor Phil Murphy in support of the Democratic National Committee.

He then heads into New York City for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser hosted by James Murdoch, son of News Corp. publisher Rupert Murdoch.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn were major donors to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. due to disagreements over editorial content at his father’s company, which runs Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.