Biden heads to Florida for face-to-face with DeSantis to survey the carnage left by Hurricane Ian

Joe Biden will fly to Florida to meet with Ron DeSantis as Florida continues to recover from the damage left by Hurricane Ian, including at least 100 dead — but no one expects the face-to-face to be a heated affair.

Two of his most prominent Republican critics will join Biden in Florida on Wednesday: Republican Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott.

DeSantis will brief Biden with state and local officials on the storm response after the president surveys the hurricane devastation in Fort Myers via helicopter on Wednesday.

While Biden plans to focus on the victims of Hurricane Ian and not politics, despite all eyes turning to the Sunshine State for a potential clash between the Democratic president and the GOP governor.

“There will be plenty of time, plenty of time, to discuss differences between the president and the governor — but now is not the time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her Tuesday briefing.

She told reporters: ‘When it comes to delivering and making sure the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one. We work as one.’

As of Tuesday, 109 people were reported dead from the hurricane. About 318,000 homes and businesses were still without power Wednesday morning — nearly a full week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

The meeting is likely to be non-political and is the first time the rivals have met in person after several phone calls related to the Category 4 hurricane that ravaged the state last week. Pictured: Governor DeSantis and his wife Casey (left) provide an update on ongoing efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, October 4

It is in neither Biden’s nor DeSantis’ interest to make the meeting anything but apolitical at this time. Biden has already spoken with DeSantis over the phone several times, but this will be the first in-person meeting between the opposing duo.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will join Biden on the trip.

DeSantis has emerged as a potential alternative GOP presidential candidate in 2024 as more and more moderate Republican voters turn away from ultra-MAGA ideals. Although President Biden has made no official announcement, he has reiterated that he has every intention of running for re-election.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power nearly a week after the hurricane made landfall in Florida. A search sees a member of the rescue team wading through the carnage on Fort Myers Beach looking for victims

Restaurants, shops and other businesses were destroyed in the hurricane in Fort Myers Beach, Florida

During Biden’s trip to Florida, he will pledge more aid to help the state recover from the Category Four hurricane.

The storm caused an estimated $60 billion in damage and left thousands homeless.

The storm knocked out power to more than 4 million homes and businesses in Florida and over 1.1 million in North and South Carolina.

Partisanship when it comes to federal aid to states has broken down in recent years between the White House and governors from the opposite party.

Barack Obama shook hands with Republican governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and Charlie Crist of Florida, who also had their states ravaged by natural disasters at the time. The knot damaged Christie’s career in Republican politics and killed Crist’s, who is now a Democrat running against DeSantis in 2022.

DeSantis, whose political style focuses on attacking far-left politics, doesn’t have to worry about Biden’s visit damaging his GOP influence and popularity.

While he will embrace federal aid to Florida, it’s unlikely there will be any literal embraces.

During their phone calls, the president and governor complimented each other in a rare moment of bipartisanship at a highly divisive time in American politics — especially with less than five weeks to go before the midterm elections.