Biden heads to New York to meet world leaders at the UN

President Joe Biden will travel to New York City on Tuesday to meet world leaders at the UN General Assembly meeting, where Ukraine and the food shortages caused by the Russian war there will culminate.

In addition to that conflict, Iran’s nuclear program and Chinese aggression will be at the top of the US president’s agenda.

Biden arrives late for the meeting. The president of the United States traditionally gets the number two speaking time on Tuesday, but Biden has postponed his general assembly address until Wednesday so he could attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

He arrives after the White House had to clear its statement in CBS’s 60 Minutes that the US would come to the rescue of Taiwan if China invaded. US officials said US policy has not changed.

When he arrives in New York City on Tuesday evening, he will go straight to a Democratic Party fundraiser.

And it kicks off on Wednesday with a full program of events. On Thursday, he will attend another party fundraiser before returning to Washington DC

President Joe Biden travels to New York City on Tuesday to meet world leaders at the UN General Assembly meeting

In New York, President Biden will hold his first meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday

Biden will hold his first meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday. Truss, en route to New York, began her first visit to America as Prime Minister by announcing that there will be no free trade agreement between the UK and the US in the next few years.

Truss said such an agreement was simply not a priority.

“There are currently (no) negotiations with the US, and I don’t expect them to start in the short to medium term,” she told reporters.

The meeting of the UN General Assembly began on Tuesday. About 157 heads of state and government representatives will deliver speeches to the General Assembly from Tuesday to Sunday.

Last year, in his remarks, Biden worked to restore America’s place as a world leader after Donald Trump’s four-year “America first” isolationist policy.

This year, Biden is expected to renew his call for unity when it comes to aiding Ukraine. He will also discuss the fallout from the Russian invasion, including rising food and energy prices, along with the inflation that has arisen.

The Biden administration will also host a food security summit with the African Union and the EU.

Earlier this week, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield outlined three US priorities for collecting: tackling global food insecurity; promote global health and global health security; uphold the UN Charter and shape the future of the United Nations.

“We believe this is a time to defend the United Nations and show the world that it can still tackle the most pressing global challenges,” she said.

Biden’s Wednesday at the UN General Assembly The president will make remarks ahead of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York. The president will attend a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The president will host a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The president will host and make comments at the seventh Global Fund replenishment conference. The Global Fund’s seventh replenishment conference will bring together governments, civil society and the private sector to take bold action in the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. The President and First Lady will host the Leader’s Reception at the American Museum of Natural History.

The gathering will also be remarkable for those who are not there. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be represented by delegates rather than attending in person.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the forum remotely on Wednesday.

And despite the US focus on renewing the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said he has no plans to meet with President Biden on the margins of the general assembly.

“There is no plan to meet or negotiate with American leaders,” Raisi said before leaving Tehran. “We have no plans at all to meet them.”

Trump removed the US from the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran-Washington talks stall. Biden supports a return to the deal, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for curtailing its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Raisi told CBS’ 60 Minutes that Iran needed “guarantees” before it would return the nuclear pact.

“We cannot trust the Americans because of the behavior we have already seen from them. That is why there is no trust if there is no guarantee,” he said.

The Biden administration counters that it cannot make promises about what future presidents will do.

The 77th session of the United Nations returns to normalcy after two years of turmoil during the covid pandemic.

In 2020, the annual meeting took place virtually. Last year, the format was a mix of in-person attendance and pre-recorded speeches.

The war in Ukraine will be at the top of UNGA’s agenda: upstairs, a Ukrainian gunner works on a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in the Mykolaiv region

The annual meeting of the UN General Assembly began on Tuesday; top King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein addresses the assembly

Street closures in New York around UNGA

World leaders will have a packed agenda, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said last week.

“The General Assembly meets at a time of great danger,” he noted. “Our world is ravaged by war, ravaged by climate chaos, scarred by hatred and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality.”