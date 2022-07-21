Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication shown to prevent serious Covid cases.

The drug, which was approved in December for high-risk infected people aged 12 years and older, was found in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when given to adults within five days of the onset of their symptoms. given. That data was collected from unvaccinated people when the Delta variant of the virus was in full circulation.

The treatment is intended to be taken as 30 pills over five days. Before initiating, patients are advised to consult a healthcare professional regarding potential drug interactions. dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, said at a White House news conference Thursday that Mr. Biden had been told to pause two medications he is taking, a cholesterol drug and a blood thinner, so as not to risk serious side effects. effects of Paxlovid.

Scientists have also been trying to understand whether Paxlovid can lead to recurrence of symptoms or positive tests, a trend known as rebound. dr. Jha said Thursday that data from major health systems shows that such an outcome is rare, with the percentage of Paxlovid recipients experiencing a rebound “in the single digits.”

“When people have rebound, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t get particularly sick,” said Dr. yah. “Paxlovid works very well in preventing serious illness, rebound or no rebound, which is why he was offered it. And that’s why the president took it.”