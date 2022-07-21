Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication shown to prevent serious Covid cases.
The antiviral pill President Biden started taking after testing positive for the coronavirus has been shown to protect people at high risk from progressing to more severe cases of Covid-19.
However, researchers are still working to answer important questions about the drug, including how effective it is in vaccinated people and whether cases of “rebound” are common in people who receive it.
A study published last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, incorporating data from a major California health care system, found that of more than 5,000 people prescribed Paxlovid for mild to moderate cases of Covid — many of them vaccinated — fewer than 1 percent needed hospital or emergency room. Only six hospitalizations and 39 emergency room visits related to Covid occurred within five to 15 days of taking the drug, the study found.
There were significant limitations to the study, researchers cautioned, including the lack of a control group who did not receive the treatment, making it more difficult to determine the true benefit or compare it to the benefit of receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
The drug, which was approved in December for high-risk infected people aged 12 years and older, was found in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when given to adults within five days of the onset of their symptoms. given. That data was collected from unvaccinated people when the Delta variant of the virus was in full circulation.
The treatment is intended to be taken as 30 pills over five days. Before initiating, patients are advised to consult a healthcare professional regarding potential drug interactions. dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, said at a White House news conference Thursday that Mr. Biden had been told to pause two medications he is taking, a cholesterol drug and a blood thinner, so as not to risk serious side effects. effects of Paxlovid.
Scientists have also been trying to understand whether Paxlovid can lead to recurrence of symptoms or positive tests, a trend known as rebound. dr. Jha said Thursday that data from major health systems shows that such an outcome is rare, with the percentage of Paxlovid recipients experiencing a rebound “in the single digits.”
“When people have rebound, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t get particularly sick,” said Dr. yah. “Paxlovid works very well in preventing serious illness, rebound or no rebound, which is why he was offered it. And that’s why the president took it.”
Among the victims of the recovery was Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Mr. Biden’s chief medical adviser, who suffered a second bout of symptoms last month and another positive test after testing negative several days after a round of treatment.
The CDC has a emergency health advice in May that said people experiencing a rebound should “restart and re-isolate” for at least five days, as a result of the general insulation recommendations for people infected with the virus.
It also said that based on some reports, rebounding did not mean reinfection with the coronavirus or the development of resistance to Paxlovid.
Rebecca Robbins contributed.