Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out of the west this week will outline in a nutshell the White House’s mid-term strategy for a president who remains generally unpopular: promote the achievements of his administration and appear where he can effectively support the party faithful. collect – all while continuing to bring in campaign money.

Biden’s first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he will point his administration’s first national monument commissioned by Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, the state’s highest-ranking senator who is in a competitive reelection bid. After that, the president will go to California, where he will hold a few events to promote two of his… most important legislative successes and headlined a fundraiser for the House Democrats campaign arm.

Finally, Biden stops in Oregonwhere Democrats’ hold on the governor’s mansion in Salem is threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has received double-digit support in the polls, providing an opening for a Republican to win the November race outright.

“We’ve been very clear that the president is going out, the vice president is going out,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. “They’re going to talk about the successes we’ve seen in this administration over the past 19 months.”

It’s all part of a campaign blueprint that has been refined in recent months for Biden, who has been eager to travel around the country but faces the traditional medium-term headwinds against the political party in power, a troubled economic outlook and presidential approval ratings that have stubbornly remained underwater.

To counter Republican criticism of the economy and inflation, Democratic candidates have emphasized achievements such as a two-pronged infrastructure, manufacturing laws, and a far-reaching climate, tax and care package. That performance also led to a late summer rise in Biden’s own performance ratings earlier this year.

Democratic candidates are also much more likely to appear with Biden if it’s an official White House event that highlights their achievements, such as the groundbreaking for a computer chip facility in suburban Ohio that was greatly aided by the law supporting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

That’s the approach in Colorado, where the White House says Biden will speak about his administration’s efforts to “protect, conserve and restore some of America’s most treasured lands and waters for the benefit of future generations.”

Biden will designate Camp Hale — an alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II — as his administration’s first national monument. Many troops who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state’s lucrative ski industry. While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites that have been designated as national monuments by other presidents.

Bennet will stand alongside Biden in the announcement, which comes after years of advocacy from the senator and other Democrats in the state. Bennet, in office since 2009, faces a challenge from GOP candidate Joe O’Dea, a moderate-profile businessman who national Republicans say is one of the party’s top recruits this cycle. O’Dea dismissed the trip as a stunt.

“It doesn’t change our economy. It doesn’t change the price of gas,” O’Dea said in an interview about the Camp Hale designation. He added that while Camp Hale is “a special place”, Biden’s unilateral move was “a seizure of power”.

The political climate in Colorado prompted the Senate leadership fund, the main super-PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate, to make its first investment of the cycle in Colorado last week by sending $1.25 million to O ‘Dea’s super PAC.

“We’ve been watching Colorado and we love what we’re seeing there,” said Steven Law, the group’s president.

Biden returns to his standard mid-term pitch in California, where he plans to highlight the Democrats’ climate and health care package that the party hopes will be the political panacea for voters’ inflation problems. despite the imperceptible impact of the law on shot term prices.

Democrats also believe that a referendum enshrining abortion and contraceptive access into the state constitution will keep the issue in the spotlight for their California candidates, even if the issue fades elsewhere. But rising gas prices — California has the highest in the nation at about $6.20 a gallon — will be an unwelcome political backdrop for Biden.

Republicans think they benefit from gas prices, inflation and the economy as they try to defend and pick up five home seats in the state. Both sides are looking at at least two offensive opportunities in the Orange County area, where Biden will speak Friday about cutting costs, a day after the federal government releases its final inflation report ahead of election day.

Biden will also talk about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed last fall, in a separate speech in Los Angeles and deliver his first fundraising drive this cycle that directly benefits the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The president headlined a dozen receptions this year for the Democratic National Committee that have raised more than $20 million.

In Oregon, Biden’s political appeal will be tested among Democratic voters.

The party threatens to lose the governor’s race in the traditionally blue state, while Betsy Johnson — a former Republican and Democrat who has since left both parties — made a well-funded bid against both Democratic candidate Tina Kotek and GOP pick Christine Drazan. Democratic officials hope that while in Oregon, Biden can help consolidate the party’s support behind Kotek.

“That’s a huge factor in this race,” David Turner, a spokesperson for the Democratic Governor’s Association, said of Johnson’s candidacy. “I don’t think we would be talking about this race if it wasn’t for Betsy Johnson.”

Republicans have been feeling an opportunity in the race in Oregon for months, not only from Johnson’s bid, but also through a message of homelessness and crime that has been a major concern to state voters.

“Democrats are panicking that their hold on the governor’s office has been waning for decades as Christine Drazan connects with a majority of Oregon voters who desire change,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesperson for the Republican Association of Democratic Parties. governors. “The Democratic regime of Joe Biden, Kate Brown, Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson has done nothing to make Oregon safer or more prosperous.”

____

Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi and Jesse Bedayn in Denver contributed to this report.

PART: