Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday drafted a national security strategy to contain a nascent China and a more assertive Russia, though it emphasized that domestic investment is critical to helping the US compete in the critical decade that lies before us.

The government’s first national security strategy, a legally mandated document, emphasizes the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans.

“We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience at home,” the strategy states. Likewise, to promote shared prosperity domestically and uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in accordance with our interests and values.

In broad strokes, the strategy paints a “decisive moment” for national security as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago amid the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policymakers should “avoid the temptation to view the world through a competitive lens only, and engage countries on their own terms.”

Biden came to power, championing a “middle-class foreign policy” that sought to focus more attention on China as an emerging economic and military competitor, revive alliances frayed during the Trump administration, and protect human rights. all while looking out for US interests.

Government officials say the focus on US interests remains central to Biden’s view on foreign policy. But the new strategy paper also reflects the long list of crises that confront the world with shared challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, communicable diseases and inflation.

“We have broken the dividing line between foreign policy and domestic policy to make far-reaching investments here at home in our industrial and innovation base that will increase our competitiveness and better position us to tackle everything from climate to global health, to food security, to energy,” said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The document emphasizes the need to compete effectively with China, which the government believes is the only competitor that has both the intent and increasingly the ability to reform the international order while restraining a dangerous Russia.

Biden faces a nearly eight-month Russian war in Ukraine that is devastating the global economy, China’s increasingly assertive action against the self-ruled island of Taiwan, mounting nuclear concerns in Iran and North Korea and strained relations with the oil industry. rich kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Across the globe, the need for American leadership is as great as ever. We are in the midst of a strategic competition to shape the future of the international order,” Biden said in the document’s introduction. “Meanwhile, shared challenges affecting people everywhere call for greater global cooperation and countries taking responsibility at a time when this has become more difficult.”

Sullivan will give a speech at Georgetown University to outline the strategy.

On the oil issue, Biden said on Wednesday the government would “respond to Saudi Arabia” in response to the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance announcement last week that it would cut oil production. The president’s comments came after he said a day earlier the Saudis would suffer “consequences” from the move.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would halt the sale of US military personnel to the Saudis in light of the oil production cut, which White House officials say will help another OPEC+ member, Russia, fill its treasury as it continues its war. Ukraine continues.

Biden has already started assessing possible actions and will consider calling for an end to arms sales to Riyadh. Sullivan said a decision on arms sales is not imminent.

