Biden gives Zelensky another $625 MILLION in aid – including HIMARS missiles and artillery

The White House on Tuesday announced plans to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine — including advanced HIMARS missile systems that have proven crucial in pushing back Russian forces.

Details emerged after President Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to assure him that the United States would not recognize Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine.

That brings total U.S. aid to nearly $17 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The two leaders were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris on the call, which came as Russian forces suffered further setbacks near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

‘President Biden pledged to continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the delivery today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition , and armored vehicles,’ the White House said in a readout of the call.

“President Biden also reaffirmed the United States’ continued readiness to impose severe costs on any person, entity or country that provides support for Russia’s alleged annexation.”

HIMARS has become a crucial weapon for Ukraine, allowing Ukraine to hit bridges used by Russia to supply its forces

The M142 High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARS) can fire multiple precision-guided rockets over a range of 50 miles – making it a key weapon for Ukrainian forces

What is included in the latest $625 million in security aid to Ukraine? According to the Pentagon, the new package will include: Fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition; 16 155 mm howitzers; 75,000 155mm artillery customers; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery pieces; 1,000 155 mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) systems; 16 105 mm howitzers; 30,000 120 mm mortar rounds; 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles; 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; Obstacle placement equipment; Claymore anti-personnel ammunition.

The M142 system can fire multiple precision-guided missiles with a range of up to 50 miles.

The latest commitment will bring the total delivered to 20.

A $1.8 billion package announced last week also included 18 HIMARS launchers, but they will come from a separate fund, meaning the U.S. must source and buy the systems first.

Tuesday’s announcement is a ‘presidential drawdown’, meaning they can be taken directly from Pentagon stocks.

Foreign Minister Anton Blinken said it was the 22nd withdrawal of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

“The capabilities we provide are carefully calibrated to make the biggest difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right,” he said.

It also includes 32 howitzer artillery pieces and 200 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, according to a Pentagon fact sheet.

Meanwhile, Russia’s front line has collapsed in southern Ukraine, with dozens of towns liberated in a matter of hours, according to sources on both sides of the conflict.

Kyiv said its troops are “confidently advancing to the sea” as videos showed the town of Davydiv Brid under their control, along with a group of smaller settlements in the surrounding countryside.

Meanwhile, pro-Russian military bloggers said their forces had retreated about 10 miles down the Dnipro River as the entire northern end of their territory west of the river fell into Ukrainian hands.

It comes just days after Putin declared the Kherson region – along with three others – to be part of Russia and promised they would belong to Moscow ‘forever’.

Ukrainian troops are pictured fighting in Kherson in the south with a heavy machine gun mounted on top of a buggy being used to attack a Russian position

A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile from the top of an armored car as they break through Russian lines north of Kherson

The northern end of the Russian front line in Kherson has reportedly collapsed and dozens of villages have been recaptured by the Ukrainians

Illia Ponomarenko, a respected journalist for the Kyiv Independent, tweeted: ‘Good lord, Russian front is apparently collapsing in the south.

‘I just can’t keep up with reports of newly liberated cities coming in every two hours.’

Ukraine has been on the offensive in Kherson since early August after launching a much-lauded counter-offensive to retake the city – the only regional capital to fall to Putin’s troops during the seven-month war.

Until now, the offensive had made only slow progress, gaining territory in a few areas while being pushed back in others.

But now it appears that Russian troops – cut off from their main supply lines after Ukraine blew up the bridges over the Dnipro River with HIMARS – can no longer hold the line.

And news of Russian defeats in the region is significant because Putin has based the majority of his best soldiers there — up to 30,000 of them, by some accounts.

Should Moscow’s armies withdraw from Kherson, questions will be raised about whether they can continue to hold some of the territory they have taken in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s offensive continues in the north – east of the city of Kharkiv – with troops capturing two small settlements on the east bank of the Oskil River.

The area is just over seven miles from the border with Luhansk Oblast, another of the regions that Putin annexed last week.

Ukrainian forces appear to be soaking up unoccupied towns in the region in preparation for an attack on the town of Svatove in Luhansk.

Ukrainian solders are seen liberating the town of Davydiv Brid (left) and the nearby town of Starosillya (right), including one carrying a British flag but speaking in Ukrainian

Ukrainian soldiers are greeted by crying locals in the town of Novopetrivka in Kherson as they retake territory from the Russians

It then opens the door to a push into Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, two major cities that Russia spent weeks capturing, underpinning its claim to control the entire region.

Over the weekend, Russian troops withdrew from Lyman, a strategic eastern city that the Russians had used as a key logistics and transport hub to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

The city’s liberation gave Ukraine an important vantage point from which to push its offensive deeper into Russian-controlled territories.

Two days later, an Associated Press team reporting from the city saw at least 18 bodies of Russian soldiers still on the ground.

The Ukrainian military appeared to have collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce fighting for control of Lyman, but did not immediately remove the Russians.

‘We are fighting for our country, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,’ said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by ‘Rud’.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis called for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine after Russia’s announcement of partial mobilization last month.

In a video address to a conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Russia’s war against Ukraine on Tuesday, Perebyinis said the additional weapons would not lead to an escalation but would instead help end the war more quickly.

“We need additional long-range artillery and ammunition, combat aircraft and armed vehicles to continue the liberation of the occupied territory,” the deputy minister said.

Vladimir Putin declared Kherson – along with Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia – to be part of Russia last week and vowed to keep them ‘forever’

Russia’s invasion has largely stalled and has now gone into reverse as Ukraine reclaims swathes of territory in both the north and south

“We need air defense and anti-missile defense systems to secure our civilian and critical infrastructure against the terrorist attacks on the Russian forces.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military has recruited more than 200,000 reservists as part of a partial mobilization launched two weeks ago.

He said the recruits were undergoing training at 80 shooting ranges before being deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

Putin’s mobilization order said up to 300,000 reservists would be called up, but left the door open to a larger call-up.

It sparked protests in many areas across Russia and drove tens of thousands of men to flee Russia in defiance of the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian successes in the east and south came even as Russia moved to absorb four Ukrainian regions amid fighting there.

Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, voted Tuesday to ratify treaties to make eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The House of Commons did so on Monday.

Putin is expected to quickly approve the annexation treaties.

Russia’s move to incorporate the Ukrainian regions has been done so hastily that even the exact boundaries of the areas absorbed were unclear.