Biden gets snarky on reporter who asks why he didn’t make a deal to give rail workers paid time off

President Biden made a snide remark that he liked the press when asked why he didn’t push harder on paid sick leave for railroad workers on Thursday.

A reporter asked Biden at a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, “Do the rail freight operators deserve more than one day of paid sick leave like millions of Americans, and if so, why didn’t you negotiate that when you negotiated that contract you now want Congress to impose?’

“I love you guys — I negotiated a convention that no one else could negotiate,” Biden said with a chuckle.

“The only thing left out is whether or not there was paid leave. You know I’ve tried to get paid time off, not just for railway workers, but for everyone.’

Both chambers of Congress have now voted to impose a White House-brokered tentative deal between railroad workers and railroads that included a 24 percent wage increase, limits on health insurance premiums and safety measures. Eight of the twelve railway unions ratified the deal, but four did not because they objected to the lack of paid leave. Biden’s deal offered one day, they asked for 15.

The House also passed a bill on Wednesday to amend the preliminary agreement to include seven paid vacation days for railroad workers.

The Senate voted after a vote on Wednesday to impose the railroad bill bringing the bill for paid leave down 52-42 and failing to break a filibuster by 60 votes.

All Democrats voted yes except Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., And all Republicans voted no but six – Sens. Mike Braun, Ind., Ted Cruz, Texas, Josh Hawley, Mo., John Kennedy, La., and Marco Rubio.

After Cruz voted for seven paid days off, he walked up to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and punched him. “I always knew you were a socialist,” Sanders joked.

As Biden noted earlier this week, a railroad strike could “devastate our economy” and could leave up to 765,000 unemployed. The president noted that it could even affect drinking water and agricultural supplies if they did not have access to the right chemicals and fertilizers and livestock if they did not have access to feed. Businesses across the country could be forced to shut down without access to the supplies they need, and the U.S. economy could lose $2 billion a day.

Commuter railroads and Amtrak would also be affected, as they often use tracks owned by freight railroads.

The preliminary September deal offered a 24 percent wage increase over five years for railroad workers, healthcare benefits with a price that would not increase and sick leave. Fourteen percent of the increase would take effect immediately.

The National Carriers Conference Committee, the group that negotiates on behalf of the freight railroads, said railroad workers would earn an average of $110,000 by the end of the five years.