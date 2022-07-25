Biden Feeling Better as He Seeks to Show He Is Still Working With Covid
WASHINGTON — President Biden’s symptoms of Covid-19 “have now almost completely disappeared” as he nears the end of his Paxlovid treatment, the White House doctor said Monday.
Right now, the president is only reporting some residual runny nose and “minimal hoarseness,” according to the latest daily memo issued by Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s physician. “He’s not experiencing any shortness of breath at all,” Dr. O’Connor.
Biden remains isolated at the White House and his schedule is in flux as his team waits for him to fully recover and test negative. But he has two virtual meetings on his public agenda for Monday. During the lunch break, he will make video comments for the conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
Later in the afternoon, he will shine in a meeting in an auditorium of the White House complex led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with business leaders and union leaders to discuss the Chips Act, legislation that provides subsidies and tax credits to companies building semiconductors in the United States. States States. The Senate plans to hold a major test vote on the legislation later in the day.
The White House has not said when Mr. Biden will be cleared to resume personal duties, but Dr. O’Connor reiterated that “he will continue to isolate in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)” and added that he is “very specifically conscientious to the board, the White House, the Secret Service and protect other personnel whose duties require some (albeit socially distant) proximity.”