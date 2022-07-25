Biden Feeling Better as He Seeks to Show He Is Still Working With Covid

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s symptoms of Covid-19 “have now almost completely disappeared” as he nears the end of his Paxlovid treatment, the White House doctor said Monday.

Right now, the president is only reporting some residual runny nose and “minimal hoarseness,” according to the latest daily memo issued by Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s physician. “He’s not experiencing any shortness of breath at all,” Dr. O’Connor.

Biden remains isolated at the White House and his schedule is in flux as his team waits for him to fully recover and test negative. But he has two virtual meetings on his public agenda for Monday. During the lunch break, he will make video comments for the conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.