Biden experiences a Covid rebound after treatment with one course of Paxlovid

Biden experienced mild symptoms in the upper floors of the White House after testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago on Thursday. He completed an initial five-day course of Pfizer’s antiviral therapy Paxlovid on Monday, and on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning the president tested negative for Covid-19 and ended isolation.

At the end of May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advice on the recurrence of symptoms and noted that there have been no cases of serious illness as part of this rebound. The agency also said there is currently no evidence that a second round of Paxlovid is needed to make these symptoms go away.

However, that hasn’t stopped some doctors from prescribing patients a second round of Paxlovid out of an abundance of caution. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, was given two antiviral courses after experiencing a similar rebound in symptoms.