Biden DOJ APPEALS order to pick a special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department has filed a motion to appeal a Florida judge’s order appointing a special master over his investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Officials warned that interrupting the investigation while the files are being reviewed by a third party would cause “irreparable damage” to national security, according to a court filed Thursday.

Prosecutors’ appeals were widely expected after Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday approved Trump’s request for a special master “to review seized property for personal items and documents” that could fall under the executive privilege or attorney-client privilege classifications. fall.

The Trump-appointed judge has also temporarily halted the prosecutors’ investigation pending the completion of the review.

But the Justice Department’s court filing on Thursday calls for Cannon’s injunction to be overturned when it comes to classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion last month.

In a separate filing on Thursday, Alan Kohler, the FBI’s assistant director of counterintelligence, argued that allowing the FBI to conduct its own investigation is critical to the investigation.

Trump hit back at the FBI within the hour in a furious statement on his social media app Truth Social, praising the judge who ruled in his favor as “brilliant” and “brave”.

An investigation conducted by the FBI, the Justice Department said, “will enable the government to assess the potential damage to national security caused by the improper holding and storage of classified information.”

Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago was raided last month as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents

The Justice Department released a blistering legal filing Tuesday night that included a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago’s home. On the right is a framed cover of Time Magazine

“The relationship between national security and the criminal investigation aspects of this case is based on the FBI’s dual mission,” Kohler also noted.

In his statement on the appeal, Trump attacked the agency over a range of grievances, including warnings to social media companies that led to the suppression of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

So now the FBI & Biden Department of “Justice” leakers are going to spend millions of dollars and enormous amounts of time and energy appealing the Order over the “Raid of Mar-a-Lago Document Hoax” through a brilliant and courageous judge whose words of wisdom have resounded throughout the nation, instead of fighting the record corruption and crime that is happening right before their eyes,” the ex-president wrote.

He added that “the middle of Central Park is safer” than in the hands of the FBI.

The DOJ’s head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, argued in the department’s lead file that it would simply be impractical to interrupt the FBI’s investigation while the same documents were being reviewed separately by the intelligence community.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month that he personally agreed to FBI agents’ search for a search warrant, which was later approved by a judge.

Bratt said it “would make little sense, even if it were feasible, since the same senior DOJ and FBI officials are ultimately responsible for overseeing the criminal investigation and for ensuring that DOJ and FBI coordinate properly with the investigation.” [Intelligence Community] on the assessment and assessment of the classification.’

The investigation was made public when the FBI raided the Florida property in early August and retrieved a wealth of presidential records, much of it top-secret.

The former president was accused of trying to delay legal proceedings with his request for a special master.

To defend their case against a special chief appointment, Justice Department prosecutors filed an explosive 36-page court filing containing a photo of documents scattered across Trump’s office floor.

Some documents have prominent red ‘TOP SECRET/SCI’ markings – a very high level of classification.

SCI stands for ‘Sensitive Compartmented Information’, which stands for National Safety Information.

The FBI seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified documents during the raid and found classified documents hidden in Trump’s office, according to the filing.

But Trump’s legal team had suggested they have a right to be represented at a review of the seized documents, arguing that the administration’s review of privileged information is too one-sided.

The DOJ’s response is a scathing report of investigators’ attempts to recover classified documents Trump mistakenly took home after he left the White House.

It accuses Trump and his lawyers of intentionally hiding data from investigators, claiming documents were “probably hidden and removed” to “impede” the investigation.