Biden ‘doing well’ after testing positive for Covid, White House doctor

Joe Biden, the oldest person to ever serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work but in isolation, the White House said Thursday.

Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough, symptoms he began experiencing late Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a note released Thursday. Biden has started the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

Fully vaccinated and boosted twice, Biden said he was “doing well” in a video posted on his Twitter account. In the 21-second clip, he also said that he “got a lot of work done” and that he would continue with his duties.

A photo on his Twitter account showed him smiling, wearing a blazer and sitting at a desk with papers.

The White House’s COVID Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, said Biden’s oxygen levels were normal and the president would isolate for five days and return to public events once he had a negative COVID test.

Biden fell ill as his government grapples with rising inflation, global supply difficulties, mass shootings and Russia’s land attack on Ukraine.

His illness forced the cancellation of a trip to Pennsylvania, where Biden had plans to ask Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs.

The White House gave an unusually detailed account of the president’s morning activities, including a series of phone calls to political allies, and said people who had come into close contact with Biden were told he was ill.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in close contact with Biden on Tuesday, a White House official said. Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC he was, but said no one connected to the president’s case had tested positive so far.

Paxlovíd

Pfizer Inc’s antiviral drug Paxlovid that Biden is taking has been shown to reduce the risk of serious illness by nearly 90% in high-risk patients if given within the first five days of infection.

But Paxlovid has been linked to rebound infections in some cases, with patients improving quickly and testing negative after a five-day course of the drug, with symptoms returning days later.

dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York, who does not treat the president, said Paxlovid is likely the only treatment Biden will receive unless his symptoms worsen.

“The elderly are more at risk of developing complications from COVID,” Farber said. “It’s dramatically lower if you’ve been vaccinated and double boosted, which he’s been, so I expect him to do very well.”

During Biden’s last physical in November 2021, doctors reported that the president has atrial fibrillation, a common irregular heartbeat for which he takes Eliquis, a drug designed to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Jha said Biden will stop taking Eliquis and the statin Crestor during his Paxlovid treatment to avoid a negative drug interaction.

Yale University cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krumholz said doctors should weigh the risks in medicine.

“Sometimes choosing to reduce one thing can increase the risk for something else. I am hopeful that the president will get through COVID, be helped by Paxlovid, and soon be back on the medication that reduces his risk of atrial fibrillation,” said he.

Officially Washington not immune

Multiple members of the Biden administration and other high-ranking figures in Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, including Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have both tested negative and returned to work.

While many Americans have abandoned the strict precautions of the early months of the pandemic, they have returned to offices and schools and resumed summer travel, but the virus is spreading rapidly.

According to CDC data, US cases are up more than 25% in the past month, with the BA.5 subvariant gaining a foothold.

Evading the immune protection afforded by vaccination or previous infection, BA.5 has been the dominant subvariant in the United States since at least early July and has led to a wave of new infections worldwide.

More than 1 million people have died from COVID in the United States. Most of those deaths, some 600,000, occurred after Biden took office in January 2021 at the height of a major wave of the disease.

‘Vaccinate now’

Biden instituted strict COVID-19 safety protocols at the White House, urged Americans to take the virus seriously, and campaigned to have everyone fully vaccinated.

He is regularly tested for the disease, and everyone who meets or travels with him is pre-tested, the White House said. Biden last tested negative on Tuesday.

He has stopped wearing a mask at public events in recent months, and the White House has dropped his mask requirement ahead of his March 1 State of the Union address.

Asked by Reuters on Wednesday what the country should do about rising COVID cases, Biden encouraged vaccination for those who have yet to receive the vaccine.

“It is not in their interest or the interest of the public not to get vaccinated,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “We have the capacity to control it. They should be vaccinated now.”

Biden joins a list of world leaders who have contracted COVID since the pandemic began in early 2020.

A month before losing the 2020 presidential election to Biden, Donald Trump contracted the virus. He, his wife Melania and other White House staff signed the contract after an event before Supreme Court Justice Amy Comey Barrett in September 2020.

Trump, then 74, was hospitalized on October 2, 2020 and underwent aggressive treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington. His low oxygen level alarmed his medical team.

dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, wrote on Twitter: “Biden is not remotely in the same risk category as Trump. He has had 4 doses of vaccine, Paxlovid, and possibly a variant that tends to be less severe. cause disease. He also has no obesity.”

(REUTERS)