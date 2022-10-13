Biden discussing Hunter's gun case could put MORE pressure on DOJ to charge him, legal experts claim

Joe Biden’s comments about his son allegedly lying on a form to buy a firearm could have done more to harm than help Hunter avoid prison time, according to a Second Amendment expert.

The president, who is weighing in on the case under an active investigation, could do more to motivate the U.S. attorney to indict Hunter Biden by bringing more attention to the case, constitutional attorney and law professor Mark W. Smith told DailyMail.com.

Lying on a federal form to purchase a firearm can result in five years in prison, and possession of a firearm as a person addicted to illegal drugs can face 10 more years on the sentence.

But it is highly unlikely that Hunter Biden would ever serve a full sentence, Professor Smith noted.

“Whatever it is, he can be pardoned by his father,” he said. “Practically, again, he has certain advantages that you and I would not have if we were in similar situations.”

“So I think they can make other decisions that you and I wouldn’t be able to make because, well, we can’t get a pardon from dad.”

Legal scholars say President Joe Biden’s decision to weigh in on Hunter’s gun probe could be a political move that hurts Hunter’s chances of avoiding federal charges

A photo found on Hunter Biden’s laptop shows him posing naked and holding a semi-automatic firearm by his side

President Biden, 80, appeared to admit on national television Tuesday night that his son lied when he said he was not addicted to drugs when he bought a firearm.

Hunter, 52, faces potential charges for allegedly making a false statement on a federal form.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a wide-ranging interview that he is “proud” of his son for overcoming drug addiction and for writing a book detailing the problems he had with drugs.

He also insisted that he was not aware of the gun purchase or of Hunter being on his drug use form at the time.

“He came and said this with a gun, by the way — I didn’t know anything about that,” Biden insisted.

‘But it turns out that when he applied to buy a gun, it happened… I guess you’re asked – I don’t guess – you’re asked a question, ‘are you on drugs or do you use drugs?’ He said no. And he wrote about saying no in his book,’ the president said in a confusing account of the events when Hunter bought a firearm.

“So I have a lot of confidence in my son,” he concluded.

A federal case against Hunter was reportedly assembled by agents who must now wait for Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss — a Trump appointee — to decide whether to file charges against Biden’s only living son.

Tom Fitton, the president of the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, said Biden’s weighing in on the case further “highlights the conflict of interest that the Justice Department has.”

‘The fact that he [Attorney General Merrick Garland] has not appointed a special counsel is a scandal,” he told DailyMail.com.

Fitton also speculated that “perhaps these comments are our deliberate political operation to pressure the Department of Justice.”

Biden appeared to confirm reports that Hunter (right) lied on a federal form and said he was not addicted to drugs when he bought a firearm

When asked if Biden helped or hurt the investigation into his son, Smith said it might be politically advantageous, but it could be legally damaging when it comes to his son avoiding prison time.

He said Biden’s decision to comment on Hunter’s gun purchase could be a calculated move that puts political considerations — such as the midterm elections and a potential 2024 election — over the factors that could put his only surviving son behind bars.

“I think that could definitely be a factor,” Smith said when asked about the outlook. ‘And I don’t think it’s a crazy factor.’

“I mean, just step back for a second,” Smith added. ‘All these federal laws that we’re talking about that apply to Hunter Biden, what do they all have in common? Oh, that’s right, there are federal laws. Well, who controls pardons involving violations of federal law? President Joe Biden.’

Professor Mark W. Smith is a Second Amendment scholar who runs the Four Boxes Diner YouTube channel. He said the first family may not be concerned about an indictment because the president may pardon his son

Politically, Smith said Biden could win points by commenting on the case and dispelling some voters’ assumption of guilt with silence. But legally, his comments could motivate the Justice Department to pursue an indictment after the president brought more attention to the investigation.

“I think there are two answers,” he said. ‘There is a political answer and there is a technical legal answer.’

“It’s not helpful to the Biden family or Joe Biden or to Hunter Biden,” Smith added. ‘Talking about Hunter Biden and his potential criminal problems makes Hunter Biden not look good.’

‘Talking publicly about Hunter in the press may even increase the pressure on the US attorney to prosecute. Why? Because the public conversation put more focus on the issue. And when you put public pressure on any accuser, including the US Attorney’s Office, in my opinion it increases the risk of an indictment.’

‘A prosecutor may prefer that a case just die a natural death without having to make a decision on charges, but when there is light on the case, the prosecutor may have to act and put the legal battle in the hands of a judge and jury to decide the question.’