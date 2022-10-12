Biden designates his first national monument in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

Rocky Mountain National Park, United States. Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



President Joe Biden creates his first national monument on Wednesday, protecting for future generations a rugged landscape in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II.

Biden travels to Colorado for the designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Biden will also announce that he is blocking new mining claims and mineral leases on approximately 225,000 acres in western Colorado’s Thompson Divide area for at least the next two years and possibly two decades.

The last:

Biden uses his authority under the Antiquities Act to declare national monuments on federal lands that contain historic monuments, historic and prehistoric structures, or other objects of historic or scientific interest.

While this is the first national monument Biden has created, he previously used the law to restore environmental protections for three national monuments that had been restricted by the Trump administration.

Colorado’s three GOP House members told Biden in a September letter not to use the Antiquities Act as a “congressive solution.” A major conservation law to protect the area, which some Republicans consider a federal land grab, has stalled in Congress.

The Biden administration says the new memorial honors veterans and indigenous people while protecting a landscape that supports the U.S. economy for outdoor recreation.

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will be the nation’s 130th national monument and the first since then-President Donald Trump declared Camp Nelson National Monument in Kentucky in 2018.

Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Memorial

The 53,804 acre area is located in the ancestral homelands of the Ute Tribes, along the Continental Divide in north central Colorado. Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division learned winter survival techniques there. They also learned how to snowshoe, climb and ski.

Many returned to the area after the war and helped build a ski industry complemented by hiking and biking trails.

On existing public lands in the White River National Forest, the monument will be managed by the Forest Service. According to the administration, the monument has no influence on any permits from the ski resorts in the area.

Thomson Divide Protection

The government proposes to block the development of mineral and energy resources from a natural gas-rich tract in western Colorado for 20 years. New mining claims and federal mineral leases would be suspended for at least two years while the government asks for public comment and conducts an environmental analysis.

What they say:

“This designation would protect some of the state’s most iconic, historic and environmentally significant public lands while enhancing the region’s ample outdoor recreation opportunities and local economies,” said Loren Blackford, acting executive director of the Sierra Club.

“Every year there are fewer World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale to tell their stories, which is why it’s so important that we protect this site now,” said Senator Michael Bennet, one of the Colorado Democrats. who insisted on the nomination.

“While Camp Hale and our military personnel stationed there made significant contributions to World War II, we do not support the efforts of extremist environmentalists who are attempting to hijack this historic site to create a new land destination — a designation that literally does not exist. exist — to ban logging and mining on nearly 30,000 acres of land,” wrote Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Col., and eight other House Republicans.

“For more than a decade, the Trustees of the City of Carbondale and the residents of Carbondale have consistently supported the preservation of public lands in the Thompson Divide, a landscape critical to our local economy, home to valuable wildlife habitats and incredible recreational opportunities, and supports some of the oldest ranching activities in the region,” said Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk.

The benefits likely outweigh the costs for national monuments in the American West

(c)2022 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.