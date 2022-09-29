Biden declares major disaster in Florida and frees up funds for state ravaged by Hurricane Ian

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Joe Biden declared a “major disaster” in Florida early Thursday after Hurricane Ian made landfall, leaving 2.5 million without power.

The president’s declaration makes federal funds available to nine counties on the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast. The funding could include assistance for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to help cover uninsured property, among other programs. .

The cost to repair and rebuild homes from storm damage could be as much as $260 billion, according to property experts CoreLogic.

Grant programs available through federal funds could also help people and business owners recover from storm damage, the White House said in a statement about the major disaster declaration.

President Joe Biden declared a ‘major disaster’ in Florida on Thursday morning

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida, leaving a devastating trail of destruction in its wake, as dozens of people remain trapped in their flooded homes and two million are without power.

The formidable hurricane made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, packing sustained winds of 150 mph and leveling homes with an 18-foot wall of water in some areas.

Cleanup efforts won’t begin for a while, as much of Florida remains underwater.

Fire crews and police officers have been inundated with calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Others are posting pleas on social media for themselves or loved ones to be rescued after choosing to ride out the storm at home rather than listen to Governor Ron DeSantis and FEMA’s evacuation orders.

Rescue teams have so far been unable to reach those calling for help due to fierce winds and flooding, according to the Republican governor.