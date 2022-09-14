Biden criticized by usually loyal media for inflation speech

President Biden has been criticized by usually friendly media after he celebrated a slight fall in inflation on Tuesday, claiming his Inflation Reduction Act will further cut prices in a major White Hose speech.

While the annual inflation rate declined slightly to 8.3 percent in August, the core consumer price index, which is a better measure of long-term trends, showed a larger-than-expected rise to 6.3 percent.

“We are making progress,” Biden said in his address on the South Lawn of the White House.

But he also acknowledged that there was work to be done: ‘We are also getting other prices down. We have more to do. We are coming.’

Ahead of the big event, news came that prices rose 0.1 percent in August from the previous month, despite falling gas costs. However, food prices rose, as did monthly rents.

President Joe Biden praised progress on inflation on Tuesday, as latest government data bolstered concerns, USA Today wrote in a story headlined, “Is Biden Responsible for the Fall in Inflation? The president’s victory round is premature, experts say.’

“Undoubted inflation report mutes Biden’s claims of economic progress,” the New York Times headlined its own story.

“President Biden joined top Democrats at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their inflation battle at an inopportune time as a sobering new report showed how far the economy still has to go to contain rising consumer prices,” the paper wrote. New York Times.

President Joe Biden’s victory round for his bill on climate change and prescription drug prices ran into a stumbling block on Tuesday as he celebrated its passage into the White House as the stock market experienced its biggest tumble in two years.

“There’s an unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow beating a total of more than 1,200 points and it feels like it’s hard for some people to be festive,” CNN host Alyson Camerota said as the network pulled out of Biden’s speech.

‘Inflation may be slowing, but food prices are still rising through the roof’, CNN wrote.

“Biden celebration of economics skips inflation chasing it,” Bloomberg called his own story of Biden’s words.

Food costs are up 11.4 percent from last year, the largest annual increase since May 1979, according to data from the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom withdrew from their live coverage of Biden’s speech.

Biden had argued that the Inflation Reduction Act was “the most important legislation passed in Congress to combat inflation and one of the most important laws in our nation’s history.”

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average collapsed, experiencing its worst day since June 2020.

Co-host Victor Blackwell added: “Yes, this is the day when the White House is celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act and a new report shows that inflation is particularly high and what we are seeing on Wall Street is a response to that anticipating what “There comes from the food. The decision that will come about whether or not to increase – probably they will increase, but by how much – interest rates another half a point or three quarters of a point. We’ll see in a few days.”

MSNBC also cut off the president’s speech at one point, and host Nicolle Wallace began talking about investigations into former President Trump.

And while Biden touts the Inflation Reduction Act as the key to lowering prices, the unbiased Congressional Budget Office found that the bill will have a negligible effect on prices this year and will help or worsen inflation next year.

The CBO said the bill’s expanded premium subsidies for people who buy health insurance themselves would help consumers, but also exacerbate inflation by increasing demand.

The bill also aims to cut specific costs, such as those of prescription drugs for seniors and subsidies to make homes more energy efficient. The bill could also reduce inflation by raising $238 billion to address the deficit.

But since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, Biden also agreed to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt, a proposal that would inflate the $238 billion in savings, according to the Commission on a Responsible Federal Budget.

“After taking a major step forward in deficit reduction through the Inflation Reduction Act, the president’s student loan announcement marks two steps back,” the Federal Budget Committee Committee wrote in an analysis Monday.