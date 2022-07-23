Biden COVID symptoms improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House physician said in an update on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.

dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden’s condition that Biden’s previous symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, have become “less bothersome.”

O’Connor’s previous notes after Biden’s diagnosis on Thursday did not mention a sore throat or body aches.

Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain perfectly normal” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all,” the doctor wrote.

“His lungs stay clean,” the doctor added.

O’Connor said preliminary DNA sequencing results indicating Biden was infected with the BA.5 variant did not affect his treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence ever since.

Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he received four doses of vaccine and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

Biden completed a second full day of Paxlovid Friday night, O’Connor said. The antiviral drug is usually administered in a five-day course.

While Biden is reportedly in good general health, he is the oldest US president ever elected and his age is compounding concerns about the impact of COVID.

O’Connor reiterated that the president will continue to isolate himself in accordance with guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that his team will continue to monitor him “closely.”

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

When asked how he felt, he raised his thumb.

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday night, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

The White House has tried to underscore Biden’s ability to cope with his illness.

On Thursday, it released a video in which the president reassured Americans that he was doing well, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

Biden’s schedule featured no presidential events this weekend. The president’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, is at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.