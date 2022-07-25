The Biden administration plans to launch an initiative to provide temporary identity cards to migrants pending decisions on their immigration procedures so that they can more easily access government benefits.

Illegal immigrants and asylum seekers awaiting final decisions on their cases often struggle to obtain housing, health care and transport without an identity card.

To remove some of these hurdles and serve as a mutual benefit to the government, officials are now considering a pilot program that would provide ID cards while encouraging checks and more frequent communication with law enforcement agencies during immigration proceedings, two sources familiar with planning. told Axios.

The cards would contain a photo and biographical identification information. It would also include “cutting-edge security features,” an ICE spokesperson said.

The cards would ideally be issued to migrants who have entered the US illegally across the Mexican border but are not in detention centers or other unauthorized people going through immigration or removal procedures.

The latest report shows that the number of crossing migrants decreased for the first time in five months from May to June. For the fiscal year 2022, the Dutch DPA has encountered almost 1.75 million migrants on the southern border

It would make it easier for these immigrants to prove to authorities that they are already in the immigration system and ideally provide an incentive for unauthorized migrants to provide accurate information to the government about their location.

Currently, illegal immigrants going through legal proceedings are required to physically present themselves to law enforcement at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.

Government officials are struggling to get congressional approval to roll out the testing program before October, fearing a Republican takeover in November could prevent its launch.

Congress, in its 2023 budget year, took appropriations of $10 million for the so-called ICE Secure Docket Card program.

Nearly 1.75 million migrants have faced customs and border protection (CBP) on the southern border since October – and there are three months left in fiscal year 2022 – the most of any previous year at this time.

Figures from June show that the number of migrant encounters with CBP has fallen to 207,416 for the first time in five months. The previous month, the Dutch DPA found a record 240,991 migrants on the southern border.

Despite the huge number of migrants entering the country, a vast majority are immediately processed and deported under Title 42, which allows for accelerated expulsion of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers in a public health emergency.

Biden’s team tried to end the practice in May after it was first initiated under the Trump administration in 2019, but challenges in court led to it being enforced.

Plans for the new ID card program, according to the sources, would likely include a QR code that would redirect to an application that would give the person access to their court information and documents.

The hope is that this program would also help reduce the number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to immigration matters.

