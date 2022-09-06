Biden congratulates Liz Truss on becoming British PM and will call her today

President Joe Biden congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday and will call her later in the day.

Biden and Truss will speak at 3:30 p.m. Washington time, which is 8:30 a.m. London time, the president told reporters at the White House.

‘I look forward. I’m going to talk to her about a lot of things,’ he said.

He had previously offered his congratulations and said he looked forward to deepening the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss. I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working closely together on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Truss, the head of the British Conservative Party, is said to be less fond of the “special relationship” with the US than some of her predecessors. In the past, she called it “special, but not exclusive.”

The White House would not look ahead to what Biden and Truss will discuss. The two leaders could meet in person later this month when both are in New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

“He plans to call her to congratulate her, the new prime minister, and that will be done later this afternoon,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily press conference.

Biden and Truss have met before. She, in her role as Secretary of State, accompanied then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his visit to the White House last September. She and Biden also spoke when he attended the COP26 conference in Scotland last October.

Jean-Pierre also wouldn’t say whether Biden would discuss the situation in Northern Ireland during the talk, a topic expected to be tense between the two leaders.

Government officials worry that Truss could rescind post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland – a move that would subsequently threaten the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that ended three decades of conflict.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, essentially remains in the European Union market, along with its neighbor the Republic of Ireland, as an independent country.

In order to keep the land border between the two open, customs controls are carried out on goods transported to and from mainland UK.

UK leaders want to renegotiate this deal as they claim Northern Ireland’s position within the UK will be tarnished

Truss has been one of the fiercest critics of agreements and has publicly pledged to push through legislation that would give ministers the power to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol through parliament.

Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has strongly opposed Brexit and has expressed deep concern for the future of Northern Ireland.

Jean-Pierre declined to say whether the president would broach the subject of the appeal.

“I’m not going to move forward or talk about what the president might say,” she said. But he has been clear about his continued interest in Northern Ireland. Our priority remains to protect the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement of Belfast and to preserve peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland. Again, I’m not going to anticipate what the president will say.”

Truss formally replaced Johnson as Prime Minister on Tuesday after meeting the Queen in Balmoral and formally asked by HM to form a government.

In her first remarks as Prime Minister, Truss pledged to tackle Britain’s energy crisis.

“I am confident that together we can weather the storm, rebuild our economy and become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be,” she said.

Truss plans to freeze household energy bills at near current levels this winter using government-backed loans to energy suppliers, according to reports.

Energy bills will soar next month as winter approaches and European countries struggle to cut themselves off from Russian energy sources as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I will face the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war,” Truss told reporters on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

“I will take action this week to tackle energy bills and secure our future energy supply,” she said.

The situation in the UK threatens millions in the cost of living.

The White House blames the crisis on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We see what Russia is doing and we’ve been very clear that they use energy. They weaponize energy,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that “we are working closely with our allies in this area.”

As the UK and US form a united front in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Truss has at times frustrated Biden officials.

Earlier this year, she said the UK and US should work together to create a Marshall Plan-like program for Ukraine, echoing the one used to rebuild Europe after World War II.

But the speech raised eyebrows among officials of the Biden administration, a US official told the Financial Times, because Washington has donated billions more money and weapons to Ukraine than the UK.

Meanwhile, at a Conservative party conference last year, Truss said the US-UK relationship was “special, but not exclusive,” while noting that Britain has other allies, such as Australia and India.

To further heighten tensions, Truss stressed in October that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US is not everything, as she refused to commit to a pact to be completed by 2030.

Truss said the UK has a ‘huge pipeline of deals’ ready for the coming months and told the US: ‘We’ll be ready when you’re ready.’

The White House has made it clear that a trade deal with Britain is not an immediate priority for Biden, raising questions about the strength of the “special relationship.”

A trade deal with the US was billed by Brexiteers as one of the key prizes of leaving the EU. But talks stalled after Biden became president.

Liz Truss, then Secretary of State, met President Joe Biden and Camillla, Duchess of Cornwall at a COP26 reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow on November 1, 2021

Truss met Biden while visiting the White House in September 2021 with Johnson.

She said at the time: “It was a very, very positive meeting. We talked about everything from trade to our security partnership to the future of the free world.

“The great thing about Biden is that he is a great Democrat and he has been very clear that he is going to fight for democracy, that he wants to work to challenge authoritarian regimes.

“I think that hour and a half meeting showed the depth of our relationship, but also his determination to do so.”