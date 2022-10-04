Biden condemns Idaho school denying students access to contraception

President Joe Biden criticized officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state’s near total abortion rate.

‘Guys, what century are we in?’ Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on Tuesday. ‘I mean what are we doing? I respect everyone’s views on the personal decisions they make, but my Lord, we are talking about birth control here. It shouldn’t be so controversial’.

Last week, the University of Idaho told faculty and staff not to even discuss abortion in the workplace because they could face a felony conviction and be permanently barred from all future government employment.

Idaho, in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, passed a law prohibiting abortions at any time after conception, except in cases where the pregnant woman’s life is in danger, or in cases of rape or incest, as long as the crime has been reported to law enforcement.

University officials interpreted that they should not offer birth control to students.

Biden pleaded with other schools in states with restrictive abortion laws not to follow suit.

‘My message to other colleagues considering adopting policies like this: Don’t, please don’t. We will not sit by and let Republicans across the country enact extreme policies to threaten access to basic health care, he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and President Joe Biden attend the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access

The president marked 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announced $6 million in health care benefits.

Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, also announced new guidelines for universities from the Department of Education to protect students from discrimination based on pregnancy and $6 million in new grants from the Department of Health & Human Services to protect access to reproductive health services .

October 2 marked 100 days since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that returned the issue of abortion rights to the states.

Since then, 13 states have made abortion illegal, and eight states have passed laws to protect abortion rights, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

And close to 30 million women of childbearing age now live in a state with a ban — including nearly 22 million women who can’t access abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant, the White House noted House.

Democrats are trying to mobilize their voters on the abortion issue in the run-up to the November election, which will determine control of Congress.

Administration officials have repeatedly gone after Republicans on the issue.

Biden has specifically invoked the abortion issue on the campaign trail, reminding women of their power at the polls and urging them to vote.

In a report by Jennifer Klein, the director of Biden’s Gender Policy Council, released by the White House, the administration says in particular that Republicans have blocked efforts to enshrine reproductive protections in federal law and that ‘Republican elected officials at the state and national levels have taken extreme steps to block women’s access to health care.’

“In 100 days, millions of women cannot access critical health care, and doctors and nurses face criminal penalties for providing health care,” notes Klein.

Klein also specifically calls out Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina for having introduced ‘a national abortion ban that threatens to put doctors in prison for performing an abortion to save their patients’ health, for offering a full range of abortion care or for providing an abortion to a woman carrying a fetus with little or no chance of survival.’

Biden has wielded his executive pen in the wake of the court’s decision, but his administration has repeatedly emphasized that the best way to protect abortion rights is for Congress to codify it into law.

The White House meeting is approaching the 100-day mark since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – over abortion rights protesters in September

Democrats are trying to use the abortion issue to mobilize their voters – over abortion rights activists in Indiana

But in the 50-50 evenly divided Senate, there isn’t enough support to get such a bill past the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation.

Meanwhile, no state has taken Biden up on his offer to use Medicaid to help cover costs for people who cross state lines to get abortions.

Two months ago, Biden signed an executive order urging states to use Medicaid to expand access to abortion.

But no state has applied to do so, Political revealed.

The news outlet contacted 24 states where abortion rights are not in jeopardy and found that officials in 10 states said they are reviewing the federal proposal; Massachusetts and Minnesota await further federal guidance; North Carolina is not pursuing the policy; and 11 states did not respond to requests for comment.