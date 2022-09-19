Biden complains politics has become ‘personal attacks’ after condemning Trump

President Joe Biden sat down for his first televised interview in more than 200 days, which aired last Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

During his long sit-down, the president weighed in on a range of topics, from COVID-19 to inflation to Taiwan — though his thoughts on the latter topic were quickly reversed by the White House.

He also questioned the certainty offered by senior aides that Biden plans to run for a second term as president, telling interviewer Scott Pelley it was “too early to make that kind of decision.”

Biden, however, made a bid for Donald Trump – his predecessor and a likely rival for 2024 if both men decide to flee.

Politics has “changed” enormously since the Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 1974, he said.

“What we’re doing today, think about it, it’s all personal attacks,” Biden said. “It’s not about, ‘I don’t agree with you on the subject.’

“And second, I think it’s… I think it’s fair to say we haven’t had a president like the previous president, who made it all so personal.”

Biden declared the pandemic is over – BUT there are still vax mandates for hospitals and the military

After more than two years of public health regulations sparking protests and debate over the health of the economy versus vulnerable Americans, Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still working on it a lot,” he told “60 Minutes.”

President Joe Biden sat down with ’60 Minutes’ for an in-depth interview about the state of the country, politics, and himself as a candidate and leader

“But the pandemic is over. If you notice that no one is wearing masks. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.’

But his vote of confidence contrasts with the federal government’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for the military and hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid dollars.

Republicans in Congress had previously agreed to both, arguing that it unfairly removes people from the workforce because they say it’s a personal choice.

On the military front, veterans now in Congress and other lawmakers have argued that the continued vaccination order to US military forces is a detriment to national security, given the thousands of troops who have been inactive because they fired their COVID-19.

And in some states, the pandemic isn’t “over” for public schools either. Although mask mandates ended in nearly every school district, some, like those in New York and California, still order students to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden downplayed inflation, saying it was stable month-to-month – BUT inflation is at 40-year high

At one point during the interview, host Scott Pelley Biden insisted on the decades of high inflation plaguing Americans’ wallets. But the president remained confident in his stewardship of the economy.

“Well, let’s put this into perspective first. The inflation rate was just an inch from month to month, barely,” Biden said.

Biden downplayed the impact of the 40-year high inflation seen for most of the year

While it’s true that the shift was a marginal decline from 8.5 percent in July to 8.2 percent in August, commodity prices in general have risen at a rate not seen since the volatile economy of the early 1980s. occurred.

Biden admitted the latest inflation report wasn’t “good news,” but suggested stability in gains was a ray of hope.

Pelley insisted, “It’s the highest inflation, Mr. President, in 40 years.”

‘I’ve got it. But guess what, we’re in a position where it hasn’t risen in recent months. It’s barely…it’s actually been the same,” Biden replied.

But Americans aren’t just concerned about inflation – multiple economic experts suggest the US is heading for a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in a bid to cut costs.

Biden appeared to speak out about those fears on Sunday, claiming the US was heading for a “soft landing.”

Asked directly about fears of a recession, he said he promised to “keep the economy growing.”

‘And we let the economy grow. It’s growing in a way it hasn’t in years and years,” the president said.

Biden Said US Military Would Defend Taiwan From Attacks From China – BUT His Administration Backed It Back FOR THE THIRD TIME

Biden also said “yes” the US military would step in if there were an unprovoked invasion of Taiwan by China. Beijing said the comments “seriously violate US-China policies” (Photo: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen)

The president’s interview sent shockwaves through the world community when he bluntly stated that the US would support Taiwan if China invaded.

“Yes, if there really was an unprecedented attack,” Biden said when asked if his army would defend the island.

However, he also got closer to US policy when he said “we don’t encourage their independence from China,” adding that it was up to Taiwan.

The interviewer then notes that the White House said its policies “have not changed” after the Biden interview, again undermining the president’s strong rhetoric against Beijing.

But Biden left no room for interpretation.

“So unlike Ukraine, sir, would American troops, American men and women defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?” asked Pelley.

Biden simply replied, “Yes.”

Beijing said on Monday that Biden’s comments “seriously violated US long-standing pledges” and “seriously send a false signal to Taiwan’s separatist independence forces.”

Biden deplored contemporary politics as ‘personal attacks – YET called Trump supporters fascists and extremists’

Biden’s aforementioned comments accusing Trump of turning politics into a series of “personal attacks” come despite the ex-president’s supporters being called “extremists” weeks earlier.

He sparked a storm of GOP criticism last month when he suggested to donors in Maryland that Trump supporters in Congress, whom he calls “MAGA Republicans,” support “semi-fascism.”

But in the same interview in which he condemned “personal attacks,” Biden said on Sunday that he defines “MAGA Republicans” as people who “refuse to recognize that elections have taken place and there is a winner.”

Biden also complained that Trump is making politics about ‘personal attacks’

“MAGA Republicans are those people who basically say that the use of force is a legitimate tool, like what happened to the Capitol,” the president said. “It’s the MAGA Republicans.”

“You can’t call yourself a democratic republic and support internal violence against the government, and at the same time talk about not recognizing the election results that the vast majority of people consider legitimate.”

Biden said he is fit for office and a second term WEIGHES despite questions about his competency by saying ‘LOOK ME’ – despite assistants saying he will definitely run

The president defended his fitness for office on Sunday, despite doubts from critics and supporters alike about his advanced age while holding one of the most physically and mentally taxing jobs in the world.

‘Look at me. And honest with God, that’s all I think. Watch me,’ was his message to opponents.

“You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: The proof of the pudding’s in the eating. I mean, I respect the fact that people would say, you know, “You’re old.” …but I think it’s related to how much energy you have and whether the work you’re doing matches what someone of any age could do.’

Biden said his mind was “focused” in response to doubts about his mental acuity, but gave a somewhat mind-bending explanation in defense.

“I consider myself as old as I am, then fly,” the president said.

“I mean, it’s just not… I haven’t perceived anything in terms of… there aren’t things I’m not doing now that I was doing before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else.”

However, he stopped proclaiming a new presidential campaign, citing election rules that would come into effect as soon as he formally reports.

But those rules haven’t stopped Biden employees from Karine Jean-Pierre to ex-advisor Cedric Richmond from claiming their boss is running for a second term.

“Look, if I told you, I’m running again, then all of a sudden a whole bunch of things come into play that I have — requirements that I have to change and move and do,” the president said.

And it’s way too early to make such a decision. I am a great respect for fate. And so, what I do is I do my job. I’m going to do that work. And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, starting next year, make a judgment about what to do.”