Biden compares his win in Georgia over Trump to Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory

President Joe Biden welcomed the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series team to the White House on Monday and compared their comeback victory to his own victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The Braves were knocked out early in the season and had a losing record until the All-Star break.

Still, they fought back to make the playoffs and went all out to beat the Houston Astros in the World Series.

“You made it to the playoffs and beat the Braves, the Brewers and the Dodgers. And then you beat the Astros, to win it all—forever known as the ‘upset kings of October,’ said Biden, recounting their season.

“One of the greatest turning points in history. First title in 26 years.

“But it didn’t come easy.

“People counted you out. Heck, I know something about being counted out.

“And I know you’ll show up in Georgia when it counts.”

Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the state was an important part of his election victory. The state confirmed its triumph despite concerted pressure from the then president and his allies to nullify the result.

It provided a state for Biden that no Democratic presidential candidate had won in three decades.

The Braves gave Biden a jersey with his name and the number 46 on the back.

Among the guests was former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottom (D), who has since joined the Biden administration as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Her successor, Mayor Andre Dickens, and Lisa Cupid, commissioner of Cobb Country, home of the Braves’ baseball field, also attended the event in the East Room of the White House.

The presence of the politicians, players and executives suggested there were no hard feelings after Biden backed calls last year to move the All-Star game from Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Biden arrived Monday with Atlanta Braves Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk

Democrats demanded the change after the state enacted election rules that critics say would infringe on voter rights.

“This is Jim Crow on steroids,” Biden described the new law.

The game was eventually played in Colorado.

Presidents often honor Major League or College Championship teams with White House receptions.

However, they were heavily fraught under President Donald Trump, with sports stars — or entire teams — choosing to stay away.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Philadelphia Eagles were among those invited to the Trump White House, but declined the invitation.

Other teams weren’t even invited.

The tradition of team visits has returned under Biden.