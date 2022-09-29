Biden clams Putin’s referendum in occupied parts of Ukraine as an ‘absolute sham’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden vowed Thursday that the United States will never recognize the results of what he said was a “bogus” referendum on the future of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

It came after the Kremlin said it was moving ahead with plans to annex four regions of Ukraine with a ceremony on Friday.

Voters reportedly approved Moscow’s plans by large majorities in referendums that Western leaders have condemned as illegal and rigged.

Biden used a speech to Pacific Island leaders to denounce the plans.

“I would also like to briefly address Russia’s shameless and transparent effort to annex parts of neighboring Ukraine,” he said.

“America, I want to be very clear on this, the United States will never, ever, ever recognize Russian claims to the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

‘The so-called referendums were a farce, an absolute farce.’

Russia says the votes were genuine and showed its support for annexation.

President Joe Biden vowed Thursday that the United States will never recognize the results of what he said was a “bogus” referendum on the future of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin will give a speech on Friday announcing the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia, the Kremlin confirmed.

The vote was held in four Russian-backed regions of eastern Ukraine. Western leaders condemned Moscow’s plans to annex the regions, calling the results illegal.

The results showed overwhelming support for Russia in all four regions.

Tass, the Russian state news agency, published the results a day earlier. He said they showed that 98 percent of voters in Luhansk supported joining Russia; 87 percent support in the Kherson region; 93 percent in Zaporizhzhia; 99 percent in Donetsk.

Nonsense, Biden said.

“The results were manufactured in Moscow and the true will of the Ukrainian people is evident every day as they sacrifice their lives to save their people and maintain their country’s independence,” he said.

“Russia’s assault on Ukraine in pursuit of Putin’s imperial ambitions is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In some places, Russian-installed officials carried ballot boxes from house to house along with armed henchmen.

Putin is expected to attend the annexation ceremony in one of the Kremlin’s grandest halls.

His spokesman said agreements will be signed “with the four territories that held referendums” and that Putin will deliver an important speech.

It comes as Russian forces in the city of Lyman in the eastern Donbas region face being encircled by Ukrainian forces that continue to advance.

The United Nations chief said it would mark a dangerous escalation.

“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserve to be condemned,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to hold an emergency high-level meeting on Friday.

Biden’s message was echoed in a statement by his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“The fake Kremlin referendums are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a new attempted land grab in Ukraine,” he said.

“To be clear: the results were orchestrated in Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine.”