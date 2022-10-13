Biden claims son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' as he declares Colorado's Camp Hale national monument

<!–

President Biden claimed that his late son Beau ‘lost his life in Iraq’, apparently convinced that the former military reservist died as a result of the brain cancer he contracted after exposure to burns.

In a speech near Vail, Colorado, Biden declared the Camp Hale Continental Divide a national monument.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Distinguished Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said.

“Imagine the courage, the daring and the real sacrifice — real sacrifice they all made,” he said, recounting how Camp Hale played into the training of the famed 10th Mountain Division in World War II.

Beau, Delaware’s former attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015.

The younger Biden had deployed to Iraq in 2009 and received a Bronze Star medal for his service there

Beau, Delaware’s former attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015. The younger Biden was deployed to Iraq in 2009 and received a Bronze Star medal for his service there.

President Biden said in 2019 that he believed his son had contracted cancer from ‘exposure to burning pits’ during his deployment. ‘In my opinion I can’t prove it yet, he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die.’

Designating Camp Hale as a national monument was ostensibly for its historical connection to World War II, but also prevented oil and gas drilling on 436 square miles of Colorado by doing so.

Biden has halted new oil and gas leases in federal waters.

The move circumvents congressional inaction on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, which Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett pushed for at a time when he is locked in a midterm race against Republican Joe O’Dea.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, whose Colorado district borders the canyon, called the declaration of the roughly 54,000-acre Camp Hale canyon a “federal land grab.”

Biden also said he is blocking new mining claims and mineral leases on the 225,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area for at least two years and up to two decades.