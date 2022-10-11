Biden calls Putin a ‘rational actor’ who ‘totally miscalculated’ with Ukraine war

<!–

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “rational actor” who embarked on an “irrational” invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday in a new TV interview.

“I think he’s a rational actor who has seriously miscalculated,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a preview clip of his primetime interview.

The president referred to the build-up to Putin’s invasion earlier this year, when “no one believed he would invade Ukraine,” despite increasingly hostile rhetoric and a troop build-up on the neighboring country’s border.

“You listen to what he says, if you listen to the speech he gave when that decision was made, he talked about the whole idea of ​​- he had to be the leader of Russia uniting all Russian speakers – I mean, it’s just, I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said.

The Russian autocrat’s mental stability was the subject of speculation when he first launched the unprovoked attack in late February, when rumors circulated that his thinking had been changed by cancer therapies or steroids. None of these were ever confirmed.

Putin’s brain is now once again under the microscope of the world, as he and his henchmen continue to ramp up threats to unleash a nuclear hell on Ukraine.

But during his Tuesday interview, Biden carefully distinguished between the spirit of his Kremlin counterpart and his plans for Kiev.

He interrupted Tapper when the reporter started: “So if he’s not rational…”

“No, I didn’t say he’s not rational, I think — I think the speech, his aims are not rational,” Biden clarified.

He added that Putin likely believed his attempt to annex all of Ukraine as part of Russia would be “received with open arms.”