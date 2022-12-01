Biden calls for 78% of woke ESG fund investors to be 401ks that invest in UNDERPERFORMED average market prices

More than three-quarters of the awakened ESG funds that the Biden administration is encouraging retirement planners to invest in have underperformed in the first half of this year.

A study Investment Metrics found that a whopping 78 percent of global funds focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance principles fell more than 15 percent below their benchmarks in the first six months of 2022.

At the same time, only 3 percent of the 166 US-listed ESG equity funds reported positive returns as of September, Bloomberg reports, as awake tech companies have had to lay off employees and the ongoing war in Ukraine has sent oil and gas stocks soaring.

But the Biden administration now allows fiduciaries to invest retirement money in these failing funds, which may focus more on social and environmental policies than return on investment.

The Biden administration has reversed a Trump-era rule to allow fiduciaries to invest retirement money in funds that prioritize environmental and social governance

WHAT IS ‘ENVIRONMENT AND SOCIAL GOVERNANCE’ (ESG)? Companies can receive an ‘ESG’ label if they invest in charities that are seen as good for the environment or a social cause. Corporate investors such as BlackRock – the largest asset manager in the world – often give money specifically to ESG goals, often resulting in more funding because they are seen as a social good. But these companies often determine for themselves what is socially beneficial – A Bloomberg research found in 2021 that many companies simply said that anything that drove their profit was ‘ESG’ in their eyes. found in 2021 that many companies simply said that anything that drove their profit was ‘ESG’ in their eyes. As investors struggle to agree on the definition, political entities such as the EU try to decide for them – by drawing up a list of sectors they consider to be socially beneficial. This is called the ‘EU taxonomy’. In 2020, a record amount of cash flowed into ‘ESG funds’. But a company’s record on climate change often had little impact on how it performed in an ESG index — a list that supposedly rates companies on how much social good they bring about. The MSCI index – the largest ESG index of corporate stocks – uses terms such as “water stress” as positive for the environment. But this is actually measured by whether the local community has enough water for the company, not whether the company is straining the community’s water supply. The size of such ESG investment indices has reached billions of dollars in recent years.

Over the past decade, nearly $40 billion has been invested in US-listed funds that emphasize ESG principles, Bloomberg found.

As a result, those funds were booming for years, with their assets almost doubling between 2019 and 2021.

And over the past five years, funds with shares in companies that emphasize sustainability and growth have risen an average of 14 percent.

But things are starting to change on a global scale, as Bloomberg’s Global Bond Index shows that total returns on ESG bonds fell by 15.2 percent between September 2021 and September 2022.

However, returns on funds that do not prioritize ESG principles fell by only 14.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker, which invests in companies that support the Republican Party, only fell about 3 percent.

Now investors are beginning to shun ESG funds, investing just $4.5 billion in the first eight months of 2022 – having injected more than $32 billion into the funds over the past two years.

At least seven funds have now been forced to close, such as LDEM, a fund that invests in companies set up in developing countries. However, it was already struggling with a 91 percent loss in just two days last year.

Experts say the sudden downturn in ESG fortunes is a direct result of their investment principles.

ESG funds favor awake Silicon Valley tech companies that have mission statements about diversity, equality, and inclusion, while shunning those that produce fossil fuels.

But rising inflation and rising interest rates have hampered tech companies in recent months, as even tech giants like Facebook and Twitter have had to lay off workers.

At the same time, the ongoing war in Ukraine has pushed up the prices of oil and gas around the world, directly benefiting companies investing in these fossil fuels.

Those trends are likely to continue as economists warn that a recession is on the way, with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan expecting high prices to last for at least another two years.

At the same time, the tech industry has been plagued by declining profits and even tech giants like Meta and Twitter, now owned by Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk respectively, have had to announce massive layoffs

Yet the Biden administration appears to be supporting these failing funds by allowing pension plan investors to focus on ESG investments — even if they yield lower returns for Americans.

The move, announced Tuesday, reverses a rule imposed by Trump in 2020 that forced employers to prioritize profit when making 401(k) investments.

Proponents of the change suggest companies can be more profitable than their competitors if they treat their employees fairly and think about environmental impact.

The change, which takes effect in just two months, is welcome news for those involved in driving ESG investing, including major financial institutions and most notably BlackRock, which is responsible for the retirement funds of approximately 35 million Americans.

BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager, managing approximately $10 trillion – and other major asset managers have included ESG investments in a public show of their sustainability commitment.

But critics say the change could allow asset managers to use retiree money to advance the Democrats’ political and social agenda without their approval.

Florida, led by Governor Ron DeSantis, joined the chorus of Republican-led states divesting from BlackRock, a management firm known to back these ESG funds

The management firm has been criticized for its environmental, social and corporate governance investment policies

Republicans, who will win the House of Representatives in January, are now fighting back against the move to ESG investing.

On Thursday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that the state Treasury, which he oversees, would remove BlackRock as manager of about $600 million in short-term investments, and have its custodian freeze another $1.43 billion in long-term securities with the company.

The goal, he says, is to reallocate all the money to other money managers by early 2023.

“Using our money…to fund BlackRock’s social engineering project is not something Florida has ever signed on to,” he said in a statement. pronunciation . “It has nothing to do with maximizing returns, and is the opposite of what an asset manager gets paid for.”

“Florida’s Treasury Division is divesting from BlackRock because they have openly stated that they have goals other than generating returns,” Patronis continued, adding, “There is no shortage of companies willing to invest on our behalf, so the Florida Treasury will be doing its business elsewhere.’

With the announcement, Florida became just the latest state to divest from the asset management giant, as it already had more than $1 billion in withdrawals.

Louisiana treasurer John Schroeder announced last month that his state would bring in about $794 million, while Missouri officials brought in $500 million.

They followed in the footsteps of West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas, all of which this year passed resolutions demanding divestments from companies like BlackRock that boycott fossil fuels.

South Carolina also took back $200 million from the company, while Utah took back about $100 million and Arkansas liquidated about $125 million.

Attorneys general of nineteen states also wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission this summer asking the agency to investigate the company’s ties to China and whether it was evading its fiduciary responsibility to investors.

They noted in the letter that the management group invests in and does business with China, even as it pushes U.S. companies to embrace net-zero carbon emissions.

The group also wrote a letter to Laurence D. Fink, CEO of BlackRock, in August 2022, warning that his company’s ESG focus appears to violate the “one interest rule.”

GOP officials are now poised to make the issue a top priority when they take control of the House from Republicans in January.

They will then likely hold hearings on ESG policies, question BlackRock chief executives and other major asset managers about these rules, and pressure regulators to scrutinize them.