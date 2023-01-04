Biden calls chaotic Republican Speaker vote ’embarrassing’

<!–

President Joe Biden called the chaos on Capitol Hill over the speakership “embarrassing” as he left the White House on Wednesday for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“That’s not my problem, I’m just kind of embarrassed that it’s taking so long,” Biden told reporters on the South Lawn, after GOP Representative Kevin McCarthy, who was long expected to become Speaker of the House elected, failed to achieve a majority after three rounds of voting on Tuesday.

The president added that “the rest of the world is watching, they’re looking at, you know, can we get our act together,” pointing out that “this doesn’t look good, this isn’t a good thing” for the country.

Without a speaker, members of the House of Representatives cannot be sworn in and business cannot be conducted.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for this trip to Kentucky Wednesday, touting bipartisanship as the House continues to be embroiled in drama over who will be the next speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (left) ascent to the speakership was derailed Tuesday when 20 Republicans finally decided to elect Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (right). Jordan would take over as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee

As of Tuesday, House Republicans have a majority, albeit a slim one, in the lower chamber after a worse-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden flew to Kentucky to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill, where he will appear alongside the other top Republican in Congress, McConnell.

Former Senator Rob Portman, the Republican from Ohio, also flew on Air Force One. His seat went to Trump-backed author JD Vance, who was sworn in Tuesday along with the rest of his colleagues.

McConnell and Portman were among 19 Republicans to sign the infrastructure bill, which passed in August 2021.

In addition, the bridge project that Biden will be demonstrating will go between Kentucky and Ohio.

“What I’m focused on is getting things done,” Biden said as he left. “And one of the things I’m going to Kentucky and Ohio today is to show that we can get things done. We passed a huge bill, bipartisan and it works.

“You can’t be the No. 1 economy in the world unless you have the No. 1 infrastructure in the world,” he added.

When asked specifically why Kentucky Biden replied, “We worked really hard to get the most important infrastructure bill in our United States history, aside from the Eisenhower interstate highway system.”

“Look, I think our government has started to move the economy where we are investing back into America. How can you remain the leading economy in the world if you don’t have the best infrastructure in the world?’ he mused.

He also suggested that the drama was ultimately Congress’s problem when asked if he was concerned about his ability to govern when the House lacked a speaker.

“I don’t,” he replied. “Congress to Rule.”

McCarthy’s bid for speaker has been derailed by 20 rogue members representing the more conservative, pro-MAGA side of the Republican Party.

On the third ballot, they united around Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who has said he does not want the speakership and is content to take over the House Judiciary Committee from Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler.

That has left the party in a stalemate, with both the pro-McCarthy faction and the Never Kevins digging in.