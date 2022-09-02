Biden brings in John Podesta to look after $370 BILLION in green spending

<!–

President Joe Biden taps former White House chief of staff John Podesta to help more than billions of dollars in funding for new climate programs.

The funds are included in Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which will pour $370 billion into clean energy initiatives designed to boost production of electric cars, cleaner power plants and other programs.

Podesta, 73, helped lead the Bill Clinton White House and then became president of former First Lady Hillary Clinton in her 2016 campaign.

He became the subject of conspiracy theories after his personal emails were hacked during the campaign. Thousands of his emails ended up online after a phishing attack. U.S. intelligence assessed that Russian military intelligence was behind the hack of Podesta and the Democratic National Committee.

He is also known as a political tactician who for years was confused with Republican critics on Capitol Hill, who are determined to deal with any bureaucratic failure.

His latest position will see him oversee a range of government initiatives – from pollution programs to clean transit subsidies, solar projects and affordable housing programs.

His official title is Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation.

Ali Zaidi is being promoted to assistant to the president and national climate adviser after Gina McCarthy announced she would step down next month.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes funds for electric vehicles and other clean energy options

It has a total of $370 billion in clean energy programs

Biden announced the new role Friday, weeks after the legislation was signed into law

“We are fortunate to have John Podesta lead our continued innovation and implementation. His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at higher levels of government mean we can really take off to capitalize on the huge clean energy opportunities ahead,” Biden said.

Podesta helped found the Center for American Progress and became a prominent supporter of climate change programs at the think tank.