Biden border official reveals White House has removed a FRACTION of migrants compared to Obama

A top immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) official admitted under oath that his office removed seven times more migrants in 2012 under President Obama than under President Biden.

Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Corey Price made the stunning confession in a Sept. 9 statement as part of a lawsuit by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and others. organizations.

“Director, ICE is currently removing fewer aliens from the United States than it has been in the past decade, right?” asked Florida Deputy Attorney General John Guard.

‘I don’t have the data for the past ten years available. But it’s less than the last four years I’ve had here,” Price replied.

Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off in Washington, D.C., on September 15, 2022

From 2008 to 2016, ICE removed up to 400,000 foreign nationals a year and never less than 230,000. In 2021, the agency removed only 55,598 foreign nationals

“In 2012, ten years ago, under President Obama, ICE removed nearly eight times or, excuse me, nearly seven times the number of aliens than the Biden administration did in 2021 or 2022, right?” the lawyer asked.

“That seems correct,” Price said.

Price also testified that ICE detained far fewer migrants under Biden in 2021 than under Trump in 2019.

“In 2021, ICE held about 40 percent of foreigners than in 2019, right? And it’s 50,000 to 19,254,” Guard said.

“That seems correct,” Price replied.

That is despite the fact that in fiscal year 2021 there were almost double the encounters with migrants on the southern border as in 2019 – 1,734,686 to 977,509.

The latest data from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) so far shows 2,150,638 encounters for 2022, with one month left in the fiscal year.

A new CRC Research survey for the 85 Fund, a conservative group, found that a majority of Americans believe “sanctuary towns” should help accommodate illegal migrants, just as border towns do.

Venezuelan migrants walk past U.S. border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol on Sept. 22, 2022 in El Paso, Texas

The poll, obtained by National review, asked, “To control the influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border, the state of Texas has sent immigrant buses to other states and refuges, including Chicago, New York City and Washington DC. Do you agree or disagree that refuge cities should share the burden of dealing with these illegal immigrants and not just the border states?’

Even a slim majority of Democrats — 51 percent — agreed, as did 78 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Independents.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis caused a stir by sending two chartered planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a billionaire enclave near Massachusetts.

Democrats rejected the move, with California Governor Gavin Newsom suggesting the Justice Department investigate states that may be “kidnapping” migrants to fly them to other states.