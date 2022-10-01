Biden bans cameras from bill signing with family of dead congresswoman who he called onto stage

President Joe Biden banned cameras at the signing of his bill Friday to name a Veterans Affairs clinic in memory of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died last month.

The move comes just two days after the 79-year-old president mistakenly called Walorski in a speech in Washington on Wednesday.

White House officials stumbled overturning the last of the president’s mistakes in the immediate aftermath, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the Indiana congresswoman was on Biden’s mind because of the bill’s signing. .

She said at the time that Biden “looks forward to discussing his remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees his family next Friday.”

The White House was also scheduled to play a video tribute to Walorski during the event.

But on Friday, Jean-Pierre appeared to take a different approach, saying it was a private moment between the president, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Walorski’s friends and family.

“As you all know, we don’t put every bill on the schedule,” he told reporters, adding, “As you can imagine, this is a personal moment that the president was doing.”

“As I mentioned at the briefing a couple of days ago, the president has been looking forward to hosting the family of the late representatives and other legislators to honor their legacy.”

Walorski, who was 58 years old at the time of his death, was among four people killed in a head-on crash on August 3, 2022 while returning from a groundbreaking ceremony in Claypool, Indiana. She is pictured here with her husband.

Walorski, who was 58 years old at the time of his death, was among four people killed in a head-on crash on August 3, 2022 while returning from a groundbreaking ceremony in Claypool, Indiana.

The driver of the other vehicle, as well as two employees of the legislator’s office, were also killed. Communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and her district director, Zachery Potts, 27, were killed.

Biden issued a statement about Walorski’s passing at the time and announced that the White House flags would fly at half-staff in his honor.

But he seemed to have forgotten all that when he addressed the crowd gathered for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The president thanked lawmakers for their work on a plan to end hunger in the US by 2030, when he suddenly asked where Walorski was.

Jackie, are you here? Biden said, interrupting his own comments.

‘Where’s Jackie? She should not be here,’ Biden concluded.

Biden, 79, named the late congresswoman while thanking lawmakers from both parties for their efforts to help his plan to end hunger in America.

The White House soon released a confusing and nonsensical explanation as to why the president was looking for the late representative, as Jean-Pierre repeatedly claimed that the president did not forget that Walorski was dead.

He insisted that “it is not unusual” for people to say the names of deceased people when “they are on their minds”, a phrase he repeated during his briefing on Wednesday during questions from various outlets, including CNN, CBS and The Washington. Post. .

“I don’t find it confusing,” he said when asked if having her as “top of mind” also means the president believes Walorski is living and in the room.

“I mean, I think a lot of people can talk sometimes when you have the people on your mind, they’re the most important thing,” he said.

The reporter then got sarcastic at Jean-Pierre, searching for an answer saying, “I have John Lennon on my mind almost every day, but I don’t look for him.”

“When you sign a bill for John Lennon as president, then we can have this conversation,” he said, causing confusion in the meeting room and yelling at each other.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly said that Joe Biden was only calling the late Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday because he was “on top” due to the upcoming signing of the bill.

The failed excuse ended up attracting even more negative attention than Biden’s initial comments.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s press secretary, Doug Adres, seemed exacerbated by Jean-Pierre’s handling of the blunder, tweeting: ‘Just admit he was wrong! Caramba’.

A spokesman for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said the day will go down in history as the first time members of the press have acknowledged that Biden is mentally unfit.

“Remember where you were on September 28, 2022,” Steve Guest tweeted. “It’s the day it was finally okay for the White House press pool to acknowledge that Joe Biden is senile.”

“I think Americans who, you know, watch the briefing from time to time, maybe right now, will understand when someone is the most important thing,” Jean-Pierre said.

“I don’t think it’s that unusual to have somebody in mind, especially since there’s a big event, two big events, today and also Friday that’s going to happen,” he said. ‘And he’s going to see her family, they’re going to honor her, they’re going to celebrate her.’

After his death last month, the president ordered a flag at mid-mass. The 56-year-old congresswoman is seen here with members of her family.

Biden and First Lady Jill released a statement in August following the deaths of Walorski and his two staffers.

Meanwhile, Keith Walorski, Jackie’s brother, said he wasn’t mad at the president for the mistake, adding that he spoke to Biden after last month’s deadly crash.

Instead, Keith said he felt sorry for the president, saying Biden is “doing the best he can with what he has right now.”

He added that it is “par for the course” for the 79-year-old.

Keith acknowledged, however, that “a good way to put it” is that Biden is forgetful due to his age.

Walorski told the New York Post, “I don’t think anyone would look at the things he’s done and said and say his mind is as sharp as it used to be.”

The late representative’s brother noted that Biden was “very candid” when he called the family after his sister was killed, noting that Biden himself has been through that process.

‘All I’m saying right now about the president is bless his heart for trying. Yeah, it was a big mess today. Inexcusable? No. Unforgivable? No. I’m not going to hold it against him. I’m sorry for him.