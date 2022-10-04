Biden will attend a fundraiser at Rupert Murdoch's son James' multi-million dollar Manhattan home

President Joe Biden is set to fly to New York this week as part of an effort to help boost Senate Democrats’ chances by attending a fundraiser at the Manhattan home of Rupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch.

James Murdoch, 49, was also a top donor to Biden’s 2020 effort — breaking with his powerful father, whose Fox network gave Donald Trump a powerful platform.

James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp in the same year. His wife Kathryn is an environmental activist who has donated heavily to Democrat Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

The couple founded the Quadrivium Foundation, which has given millions to left-wing organizations in recent years.

President Joe Biden plans to attend a fundraiser at the home of James and Kathryn Murdoch as Democrats try to cling to or expand their 50-vote majority in the Senate

Biden keeps funder, first reported in radar onlineon his schedule for a busy week – he flew to Puerto Rico on Monday and plans to fly to Florida on Wednesday.

The president has stepped up his fundraising pace in recent weeks, helping bring in $107 for the DNC for his year, “the most at this point in any year,” an official said. Reuters.

It comes at a critical time for Senate Democrats, who hope to cling to their 50-seat majority — or even expand it to avoid some of the partisan skirmishes of the past year, or even find enough support to change the rules to ban a filibuster for a law codifying the right to abortion.

After the summer gains, there have been tighter races in Pennsylvania and Ohio and Wisconsin, where Republicans have been on the back foot.

Dr. Mehmet Oz has closed the gap on Democratic Lt. John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, whose negatives jumped in a new survey after attacks on his views on crime.

Republicans have blasted Democrat Mandela Barnes on the air, allowing Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to maintain a narrow lead in the polls. In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won over Republican Blake Masters.

The Georgia Senate race was rocked Tuesday night by new allegations that Republican Herschel Walker paid for a woman’s abortion despite backing legislation to ban the practice after 15 weeks.

The former football star took to ‘Hannity’ to deny the claim following a Daily Beast report citing a $575 receipt for the procedure, a $700 check signed by Walker dated five days after the procedure, and a get well card he signed . Walker refused to pay for an abortion, calling it a ‘flat out lie’ and said he sends money and cards to many people.

As a candidate, he has called abortion ‘a woman killing her baby’.

In another Senate race, in Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto trails Republican Adam Laxalt by 2 points in the Real Clear Politics polling average.

The Murdoch financier is for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to Reuters. The president plans to attend an earlier event at the home of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

James Murdoch said 100 million dollars in his nonprofit Quadrivium Foundation, which made significant donations during the 2020 election cycle. They also gave millions to groups supporting Biden, opposing Donald Trump and fighting extremism.

Murdoch told the Financial Times days after the Capitol attack, which has featured in Biden’s speeches: ‘The damage is deep.’

‘The looting of the Capitol is proof positive that what we thought was dangerous is very much so. Those outlets that spread lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years,” he said.