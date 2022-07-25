Biden attacks Trump for failing ‘to act’ on January 6th

President Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump Monday for failing to “act” on January 6, telling a group of black law enforcement officers that “you can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-cop.”

In his remarks, in which Biden repeatedly praised police officers, the president concluded his speech by mentioning his predecessor and his actions on the day Congress ratified the 2020 election.

“We’ve seen what happened. The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police or other law enforcement agencies were attacked and assaulted before our very eyes — speared, stomped, brutally treated, lives were lost,” Biden said of the Jan. 6 uprising.

“The defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfortable private dining room next to the Oval Office,” he said.

He then went in for the murder.

“The police were heroes that day. Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” Biden said.

“The brave women and men in blue across this country must never forget that. You can’t be pro insurgency and pro agent,” he told the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference in virtual remarks.

“You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro insurgency and pro American,” Biden said.

President Donald Trump addresses supporters outside the White House on January 6

Biden was supposed to be in Florida to deliver his speech in person, but the comments were changed to virtual after he tested positive for Covid.

His attacks come because Trump has not ruled out a new presidential chance in 2024. Biden has said he will aim for a second term.

He cited Trump’s actions as revealed during the dramatic hearings held on Capitol Hill by the House committee investigating the insurgency.

During Thursday night’s primetime hearing, the Jan. 6 committee showed an image of former President Trump standing in the Oval Office after his meeting outside the White House on the insurgent’s day before entering the dining room where he witnessed the Capitol riot. saw take place for hours on TV.

Thursday night’s hearing was devoted to the 187 minutes between Trump wrapping up his comments about the Ellipse — where he urged supporters to match at the Capitol — to his lukewarm video statement asking them to go home.

Committee members noted that there were no photos of Trump watching the Fox News Channel in the White House dining room for more than three hours, nor were there any entries in an official White House diary call log. .

What witnesses did tell committee members was that White House officials, including Ivanka Trump and defense counsel Pat Cipollone, urged the president to issue a statement to supporters to stop the attack.

“The crowd was reaching President Trump’s goal, so of course he didn’t step in,” said committee member, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger. “President Trump didn’t fail in the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home — he chose not to act.”

Virginia Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said “President Trump knew within 15 minutes of leaving the podium that the Capitol was under siege and attack.”

But committee witnesses have testified that Trump never called to bolster a security response.

Instead, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany testified before the committee that Trump had asked her for a list of senators he could call, in an effort to get them to participate in the Electoral College census. .

Trump finally did a video message – he tweeted it at 4:17 p.m.

The commission showed outtakes of Trump filming the video, along with photos of him along with aides who shot the video.

“I know your pain. I know you are hurt,” Trump told his supporters in the images shown to the committee. “We had an election stolen from us,” Trump continues, falsely claiming it was a “landslide.”

Trump sent another tweet later — at 6:01 p.m.

“These are the things and events that happen when a holy crushing electoral victory is so unceremoniously and cruelly taken from great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long. Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever!’

The Jan. 6 House Selection Committee also shared outtakes from a speech Trump gave to the nation on Jan. 7.

“I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump said in one of the clips. “I just want to say that Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over.”

The former commander in chief is shown tongue-tied.

“Yesterday is a difficult word for me,” he says at one point, as daughter Ivanka heard Trump outside the box advising him to remove it.

He also has trouble reading the teleprompter.

“I can’t see very well,” he complains.