Biden attacks GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s ‘thin’ Commitment to America

President Joe Biden attacked House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s “thin” commitment to American, mocking him for saying “with a straight face” he will “restore faith” in US elections, in another speech in which he addressed MAGA Republicans attacked.

Biden appeared before a crowd Friday afternoon at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington for a Democratic National Committee political event, where he previously covered the performance of McCarthy and House Republicans in Pennsylvania.

“After everything we’ve tried to hold back and hinder progress over the past two years, House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy went to Pennsylvania and unveiled what he calls a ‘commitment to America,'” Biden noted. . “That’s a thin set of policy goals with a limited amount of detail that he says Republicans will pursue if they regain control of Congress.”

“Over the course of nearly an hour, here are a few things we haven’t heard,” Biden continued. “We haven’t heard him talk about the right to choose. We didn’t hear him mention Medicare. We didn’t hear him mention Social Security.’

What McCarthy was talking about, Biden said, was preserving constitutional freedom.

‘That sounds good. I’m in favor of doing that too, we all are,” the president said. “But look what they actually did.”

“The MAGA Republicans just cheered and embraced the first Supreme Court decision in all of our history, the first in all of our history, which simply did not fail to preserve a constitutional liberty, it actually took away a fundamental right that had been granted.” by the same court for so many Americans – the constitutional right to choose,” Biden emphasized.

Republicans from all walks of life have embraced the Dobbs decision — which quashed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and threw abortion laws back to the states.

There has been some debate among Republicans — especially after GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide 15-week prohibition law — about whether or not to try to ban abortion at the federal level or keep it at the state level.

“If they win Congress, I’ll veto,” Biden said of the Graham abortion ban bill.

McCarthy’s Commitment to America mentions preserving the rights of the unborn, but while acting with other GOP lawmakers in Monongahela, they don’t put their abortion policy front and center.

Instead, McCarthy promised that the first bill passed by a majority of the House of Representatives would be to “revoke 87,000 IRS agents” — a figure Republicans pulled from a Treasury Department assessment of how many IRS employees could be hired using the $80 billion credit in the Inflation Reduction Act, to spark opposition to the bill.

“And finally, with a straight face, Kevin McCarthy says MAGA Republicans will restore confidence in our election,” Biden continued. “As we say in my faith, ‘Bless my father, for I have sinned.’ To recover? Restore confidence in our elections?’ said the president with a chuckle.

“MAGA Republicans refused to accept the results of the 2020 election,” he added.

Biden also hinted that the MAGA brand, in line with former President Donald Trump, was not strong in general elections.

Both he and his chief of staff Ron Klain have predicted in recent days that Democrats could retain control of the House and Senate.

Historically, the party loses seats in the White House during a first midterm election cycle.

“You see the MAGA Republican program is being modified by all these people in the primaries and once they come out of the primaries, they try like hell to get out of that,” Biden said.