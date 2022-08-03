Biden attacks ‘extremist’ Republicans on abortion issue

President Joe Biden on Wednesday attacked “extremist” Republicans who “have no idea about women’s power” when he signed an executive order making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to access the procedure .

He said he was signing the executive order to respond to the “health crisis that has unfolded” since the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade in June.

And he denounced Republicans for trying to use the ruling to roll back abortion rights across the country.

“Republicans in Congress in the extreme MAGA ideology are determined to go even further — talk about nationwide bans that would ban abortion in every state and under any circumstance — and also pursue the broader right to privacy,” Biden said.

Democrats hope the abortion issue in November can take their voters to the polls amid concerns that Republicans will take control of Congress.

And Biden brought up Tuesday’s election in Kansas, where voters in the red state — by a margin of nearly 20 points — rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have added text saying it doesn’t grant the right to abortion. .

Abortion rights advocates saw the result as a major victory.

“This battle is not over,” Biden said, pointing to “we saw that last night in Kansas.”

He recalled that ‘women are not without electoral or political power’.

And he said the Supreme Court has “practically challenged women in this country to go to the polls and restore the right to choose.”

President Biden attacked ‘extremist’ Republicans as he signed new executive order making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to access the procedure

Vice President Kamala Harris held up a map showing the status of abortion laws in the United States

Polls show that a majority of Americans support abortion rights. A recent Pew poll found that 61% of American adults said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

“I believe Roe was right,” Biden said.

Biden signed the warrant — his second aimed at protecting abortion rights — from the White House residence, where he continues to isolate himself with a rebound case of COVID-19.

He virtually attended a meeting chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris and signed the warrant from his private office on the second floor of the White House.

“I wish I was with you in person, honestly,” the president said. “But I’ll get there.”

One of the guidelines Biden will issue Wednesday will allow states that have not banned abortion to request specific Medicaid waivers that would effectively help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal non-discrimination laws and streamline the collection of important maternal health data and information at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But its impact is expected to be limited in what it can do against the wave of anti-abortion laws enacted in states.

Biden also urges Congress to codify women’s right to abortion through federal law.

His new order, however, falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have asked for: Biden to declare a public health emergency regarding abortion.

White House officials argue this will do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.

Abortion rights supporters react as early polls showed voters rejected a Kansas constitutional amendment that would have declared there was no right to abortion

Last month, Biden signed an executive order intended to ensure access to abortion medications and emergency contraception.

Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortion, with Attorney General Merrick Garland alleging it violates federal law.