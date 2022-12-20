Biden asks Supreme Court to allow ‘obsolete’ Title 42 to expire

The Biden administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to reject a GOP bid to keep Title 42 in effect, but asked it to leave the administrative stay in effect for a few days to allow for an “orderly transition” to ensure.

In a lawsuit, U.S. Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar admitted that ending immigration restrictions during the pandemic era would lead to a “temporary increase in border crossings,” saying the public health basis for the policy is “obsolete.”

Still, she asked the court to extend the stay until December 27 to “allow the government to prepare again for a full resumption of operations.”

In the filing, the Biden administration teased “new policies” to strengthen immigration enforcement under Title 8, rather than relying on the CDC provision, which it says “has outlived its public health justification.”

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed the removal of Title 42 by 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep pandemic-era border policies.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the postponement — just hours before the policy expires under current orders.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees all border and immigration operations, responded to the order by insisting that Title 42 remain in effect for the time determined by the Supreme Court and that “persons who unlawfully attempt enter the United States, continue to be expelled to Mexico.”

The agency noted that it will continue “preparing to manage the border” once the public health order is lifted and “urges Congress to use this time to provide the funds we have requested for border security.” and management’.

The Supreme Court ordered a 24-hour stay at the end of Title 42, giving President Joe Biden’s administration 24 hours to respond. Pictured: Migrants continue to flock into the US at the border crossing in El Paso, Texas

Many migrants camp outside on the Mexican side of the border and wait for Title 42 to end on Wednesday, December 21, to cross the Rio Grande River. Temperatures at the border between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and El Paso are reaching sub-zero levels and migrants are building bonfires to keep warm as they camp overnight

Title 42, invoked by Donald Trump at the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, allows border and immigration enforcers to force new migrants to return after illegally entering the US without going through the usual asylum procedures.

Used for the first time since 1929, Trump said the invocation of Title 42 was intended to prevent the spread of COVID from crossing the southern border — but an added benefit to border communities is that it also served to reduce the number of people trying to cross the border. reduce border crossing. the US illegally for the past nearly three years.

The Biden administration has been trying to override Title 42 for 10 months, but has been repeatedly blocked by the courts.

On Monday, Chief Justice Roberts again halted the revocation of the policy, which was due to end shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Roberts, responding to a Republican request for the law to remain in effect, said more time was needed and gave the Biden administration just one day to file their response.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice John Roberts ordered the stay on Title 42

“We just filed an emergency stay application and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Title 42,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“Getting rid of Title 42 will recklessly endanger more Americans and migrants by exacerbating the catastrophe unfolding at our border.”

The Biden administration, which argues that the law should not be in effect permanently, rather than looking for lasting solutions, has long sought to have the rule overturned.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on April 1 that the law would be repealed on May 23, but a Louisiana court blocked the repeal.

Thousands of migrants cross the Rio Grande River every day to transform into Border Patrol agents and seek asylum in the US

The order notes that Title 42 will be suspended for the next day as the court considers a GOP bid for an extended pause in policy termination

In November, a Washington D.C. judge overturned Louisiana’s decision, saying Title 42 was “arbitrary and capricious” and should not remain in effect.

DHS requested five weeks “in preparation for the transition” to process all migrants under pre-COVID policies, which would mean allowing them to cross the southern border to seek asylum.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the request with “great reluctance,” and Title 42 was set to expire on Tuesday and take effect at midnight on Wednesday, December 21.

The White House earlier on Monday insisted that the repeal of Title 42 is proceeding as planned.

“We remained under a court order to lift Title 42,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s press secretary.

“That’s a court order directing us to lift Title 42,” she added. “And we’re going to comply because we follow the rule of law.”

Yet growing demand from Republicans to keep it in place.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was among those who filed for an emergency stay asking the Supreme Court to keep Title 42 in place after the expiration of Wednesday

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer issued a statement pointing to the fentanyl seizures at the border as a reason to keep Title 42 in effect and praising the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend ending the policy.

“Title 42 is only as effective as the administration wants, which isn’t much based on Joe Biden’s track record,” the Republican senator said in his statement.

He added that the problems will only increase “until the White House starts to take the border crisis seriously and enact policies to protect our borders.”